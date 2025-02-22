Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Garden Story and World War Z: Aftermath.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Garden Story

In this adorable cozy game, you play as the newly appointed Guardian of The Grove. Your mission in Garden Story is to bring together a fractured community by exploring a vibrant island, inspiring its inhabitants, and fighting off a creeping threat called the Rot. Once you rally the residents, you’ll also need to help rebuild their home.

Normally, Garden Story would run you around $20 on the Epic Games Store, but this week you can add this heartwarming adventure to your library for free.

Download Garden Story from the Epic Games Store.

Garden Story is an adorable cozy game. / © Steam

World War Z: Aftermath

World War Z: Aftermath is easily one of the standout freebies on the Epic Games Store. In this epic co-op zombie shooter, the name of the game is survival at all costs. Inspired by Paramount’s blockbuster film that captivated audiences worldwide, Aftermath delivers pulse-pounding action at every turn.

This week, you can snag the game for free and team up with friends to battle legions of the undead. Under normal circumstances, it would run you around $40, so don’t miss the chance to grab it at no cost!

Download World War Z: Aftermath from the Epic Games Store.

World War Z: Aftermath is packed to the brim with action. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

Mages of Mystralia

Mages of Mystralia is a magical action-adventure that turns your brain into your most potent weapon. Learn the art of spellcraft, create custom incantations, and use them to outsmart your enemies. You’ll navigate tricky environments and atone for past mistakes—so you can expect rich story elements alongside creative puzzle-solving.

Epic Games Store players rate Mages of Mystralia 4.4 out of 5 stars, praising the game’s memorable boss fights. It usually retails for around $16, but you’ll be able to download it free of charge next week.

Download Mages of Mystralia from the Epic Games Store.

Mages of Mystralia is beautifully engaging. / © Steam

Are you downloading this week's free game to play with your friends? Let us know in the comments below!