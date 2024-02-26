Amazfit Maker Ships Zepp OS 3.5 Update with Zepp Flow AI

Zepp Health, the maker of Amazfit fitness trackers and smartwatches , has announced Zepp OS 3.5 at MWC 2024 in Barcelona. The software update, which is rolling out starting today, is bringing a new set of features to compatible devices with emphasis on the new AI-powered Zepp Flow.

Zepp to integrate natural language AI with Zepp Flow

As with the Zepp Flow, it's an upgraded voice assistant based on LLM (Large Language Model) with natural language processing. This is set to enable natural conversations and operations with AI on Amazfit smartwatches without triggering a button or using typical predefined wake-up phrases compared to other smartwatch ecosystems like Google Assistant's “Hey Google” on Wear OS devices.

Some example actions given include users giving direct commands on an Amazfit smartwatch to schedule a meeting on a specific date and time or ask about the current pace of your run in addition to initiating workouts in offline mode. Zepp Flow also supports changing or setting a specific watch profile and mode just by saying the phrase at the wearable.

Zepp Health announces Zepp OS 3.5 update with new AI-powered Zepp Flow / © Zepp

Once Zepp Flow is available, existing third-party assistants like Amazon Alexa and Zepp's personal coach tools like Zepp Coach and Aura should continue to be available.

The firmware is also optimizing performance and adding new features on these compatible Amazfit smartwatches, although a full changelog for each model is yet to be published once the update arrives.

Which Amazfit smartwatches will be upgraded to Zepp OS 3.5

Zepp OS 3.5 is compatible with the most recent Amazfit smartwatch models. The software update is first shipping to the Amazfit Balance in the USA, Canada, Ireland, and the UK while other regions for the same watch are planned to receive it starting on May 1.

Regarding other models, the firmware should be available for Amazfit Cheetah (Pro), Amazfit Falcon, and Amazfit T Rex Ultra starting by May 28. Lastly, Amazfit Active should get the update on June 20. Unfortunately, this leaves older Amazfit smartwatches like the Amazfit GTR 4 (review) and GTS 4 unsupported by Zepp OS 3.5.

Is your Amazfit smartwatch compatible with Zepp OS 3.5? Let us know what other features would you like to see from the update.