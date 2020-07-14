Alcatel 3L (2020) review: The ideal entry-level smartphone

The Alcatel 3L 2020 is the icing on the cake in the manufacturer's entry-level smartphone range, just like how ice cream tastes even better on a hot, summer day. This is because the phone is only around 30 Dollars more expensive than the Alcatel 1S , which at first glance appears identical, but comes with additional RAM, a better camera and a more powerful processor. In the following review, we will find out if the Alcatel 3L 2020 can tip it in our favour after taking into consideration the shortcomings of the Alcatel 1S with improvements introduced in the Alcatel 3L.

We like the Alcatel 3L 2020 for its ...

... performance

When comparing the specifications sheet of both smartphones, it was noticeable that the 3L offers a more powerful processor and one gigabyte more RAM compared to its little brother. This smartphone model features a MT6762 Helio P22 chipset that works without the all-important "D" suffix, indicating a lower clock rate in this processor. The processor is mated to 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory.

The back of the Alcatel 3L is made of plastic. / © NextPit

The 6.22-inch LCD screen comes with a fully adequate resolution of 720 x 1,520 pixels, enabling menus, websites, and apps to run noticeably smoother compared to the Alcatel 1S 2020. Performance is also good, but you'll have to be patient with long loading times and occasional lag. This is clearly noticeable when it comes to booting up mobile games. PUGB Mobile ran so smoothly after some initial difficulties that I was able to get one of the infamous "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" in the first test game. With such performance levels, we are finally able to enjoy the advantages of Alcatel's Android-powered device without having to break the bank.

... operating system

Yes, the Alcatel 3L 2020's pre-installed operating system is simple and simply looks good. Alcatel also adds on some practical functions with this device. For example, in the app overview, you will find a search function that searches the internet as well as the device's storage for the desired terms. Pre-installed apps include a safe mode for children and other useful applications such as an import function to transfer data from your old smartphone to this one. There are some bloatware apps that come with the Alcatel 3L, but thankfully, you will be able to uninstall them within minutes.

If the 6.22-inch screen of the 3L is too big for you, you can activate a one-hand mode via the phone settings. From there, if you swipe the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen to the left, the phone will show a scaled-down version of the screen. This is a feature that follows in the footsteps of Apple devices, and it is nice to see how well Alcatel has implemented it on the Android platform.

It is also praiseworthy that Alcatel is only about one month behind when it comes to Android 10 security updates. While it is common for many manufacturers to neglect their cheap offerings in this aspect, the Alcatel 3L 2020 bucks the trend by being up to date.

Battery life

If you get lost using this handset thanks to its decent performance, a 4,000 mAh battery is capable of delivering sufficient battery life throughout the day. Together with the solid power management of Android 10 and the average screen resolution, the phone lasts the whole day easily, even when you constantly surf the web or indulge in mobile games. The battery will take some time to deplete.

A fingerprint sensor is located on the back / © NextPit

This cheap smartphone does not offer a quick-charging function, which is no big surprise for a device in its price range. The included power adapter delivers juice to the handset via microUSB with 10-watts of power and recharges almost 7 percent of the battery in 10 minutes. This isn't too shabby at all! Do take note that you do not have the comfort of charging the Alcatel 3L wirelessly via Qi without a charger.