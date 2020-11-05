AirPods 3: new details for Apple's cheaper Pro alternative

After recent reports about revised AirPods models, alleged images of the future Apple headphones have now also surfaced.

The pictures of AirPods 3, also described as "AirPods Small", were once again published by 52audio. The site had already shown pictures of AirPods Pro in September 2019 – one month before the official launch.

Bloomberg had reported only a few days ago that Apple is working on new models of the AirPods. The now-leaked pictures seem to confirm some of the details of the Bloomberg report.

For example, there is a clear similarity between the alleged AirPods 3 and the current AirPods Pro. Besides the design of the housing, for example, the stem of the AirPods 3 has shrunk significantly. However, the pictures do not show any trace of the exchangeable silicone tips that Apple uses for the Pro models. So Apple may continue to use a one-size-fits-all design for the regular AirPods.

AirPods Small / AirPods 3



via 52audio pic.twitter.com/oxJHCO5bga — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) November 5, 2020

52audio has also published an alleged x-ray image of AirPods 3 including the case in direct comparison with AirPods Pro. The site, however, doubts the authenticity of this picture. At first glance, it looks as if somebody has only slightly reduced the x-ray image of the AirPods Pro and then slightly squeezed it.

AirPods 3: Differentiation through missing features

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported a few days ago that Apple is working on both new AirPods and AirPods Pro. The update of the regular AirPods is supposed to look more similar to the Pro models, while keeping some features for the more expensive headphones. For example, active noise cancellation (ANC) will be reserved for the AirPods Pro.

52audio writes in contrast to Bloomberg that the AirPods 3 might not get a new chip. Instead, the well-known H1 chip is to be used. This chip allows the recognition of a "Hey Siri" to activate Apple's voice assistant.

According to Bloomberg, the new AirPods will not be released until next year.