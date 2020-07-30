Why the Honor 9A is worth buying right now

SPONSORED: The Honor 9A costs only €150 and, if necessary, lasts for two days thanks to its huge battery. The manufacturer is currently putting together an interesting bundle of gifts for you to buy.

The Honor 9A is currently available for the top price of only €150 at the Honor online shop. Just the right timing if the last months have not been so good for you financially. Thanks to its huge battery with a 5000 mAh battery, this entry-level mobile phone will be at your side all day long. In addition, the manufacturer currently offers a free Bluetooth speaker, allows free access to three online services, and installs the exciting search app Petal Search on the mobile phone. Honor also has a surprise in store for fans of mobile games.

Honor 9A: an entry-level mobile phone with premium battery life

No complaining and no grumbling will help: the Corona crisis hasn't exactly helped most people financially. Nevertheless, electronics companies are not stingy with new products and dealers assure you that zero percent financing is the right decision at the moment. This is an advertising lie, and young people in particular often fall for the supposedly loss-free offers and get into debt.

Therefore, we currently advise mobile phone seekers to use entry-level smartphones if their wallets are not quite so full. Because with cheap mobile phones, basic smartphone features can be used excellently. The same applies to the Honor 9A, which is hardly recognizable as a cheap mobile phone. The 6.3-inch bezel-less screen has only a small waterdrop notch and offers good color reproduction that can be adjusted in three color temperatures. In addition, a MediaTek Helio P22 processor together with a PowerVR GE8320 graphics unit and 3 GB of memory ensures that even graphics-intensive games like the mobile racing game Asphalt 9: Legends are displayed smoothly.

A real specialty of the Honor 9A is the huge battery. With a capacity of 5000 mAh, it is big enough to keep the phone running for two days without a power outlet. Such a big battery is extremely rare in this price range and also many upper-class smartphones wear out after one day. Despite the large lithium-polymer battery, the Honor 9A weighs only 185 grams and the thickness is also very small at just under 8.9 millimeters.

A beautiful display with slim bezels: the Honor 9A. / © NextPit

For the camera system, Honor relies on an array of three cameras. It has a maximum resolution of 13 megapixels and covers a focal length range from ultra-wide-angle to standard zoom. The third lens serves the mobile phone as a depth sensor and thus allows you to blur the background of your motif. All in all, the Honor 9A gives you all the features of a modern mobile phone - even two days at a time without recharging.

Free gifts and advantages for mobile gamers

Currently, you will also receive a number of gifts with the purchase of the Honor 9A in the Honor online shop. On the one hand, the manufacturer adds a free Bluetooth loudspeaker to the purchase. The Honor Mini Speaker is waterproof according to IP54 and usually costs around €30. It replaces the mono loudspeaker of the mobile phone with powerful stereo sound. If you're not using a music streaming service, Honor has another ace up its sleeve.

You can use the brand new music streaming service Huawei Music for six months free of charge, including song recognition and countless music titles. You can also use the FM radio of the Honor 9A via the app. You can also try out the services Huawei Cloud and Huawei Video over an extended period of time. For Huawei Video you will receive three vouchers worth €5 each. In addition, you can tune into the ZDF channel for six months free of charge. Huawei's cloud storage can be used for 12 months with 15 GB of storage space and can be used on several Huawei devices as well as on the computer.

The fingerprint sensor on the back is ideal to reach. / © NextPit

In addition, in the mobile games Lords Mobile, Rise of Kingdoms and AFK Arena, you benefit from in-game bonuses worth a total of around €100, which are only available to you with the Huawei AppGallery and the Honor 9A and Honor 9X Pro. After you have received one of the phones, download one of the games from the AppGallery.

The bonuses consist of free in-game currency or special items like speedups or gems. For activation, you have to log in to with your Huawei ID and then apply for an IGG-ID under "Gear" and "Account". An activation code will then be copied to your clipboard and you will be able to access the gift via a special page using your IGG ID and activation code.

In Rise of Kingdoms and AFK Arena the activation is a little easier. Here you can access the gift area of the Huawei AppGallery and get a gift code. After login via Huawei-ID in the respective game you enter the gift code under "Profile -> Settings -> Redeem".

As a bonus, you can also use the Merriam-Webster dictionary for one year for free with Honor 9A. However, the gifts per app and game are limited to 100,000 pieces.

Petal Search for mobile

You can also try this out on the Honor 9A with another special feature of current Huawei phones. After the trade embargo of the USA and the resulting discontinuation of Google Services, Huawei and Honor had to rethink some things. Among other things, this resulted in the AppGallery, an extensive catalog of apps. But it's even easier to find the mobile games with their free additions via Petal Search, a system and network-wide search app that can even be placed as a widget on the home screen of the Honor 9A.

The Honor 9A's triple camera perfectly stages your story. / © NextPit

Enter a keyword here and then choose between the categories web, apps, news, pictures, and videos for your search. Tailored to this, the search will present you with results that will lead you to entries in the respective categories. What's clever about Petal Search is that it works seamlessly with the Honor 9A and every other Huawei and Honor phone.

The results also include suggestions for new apps. For example, if you enter your place of residence, the Petal Search will display directly matching applications such as street maps or the app for your city in the "Apps" tab. On other smartphones, you have to switch to the respective app library first and might never see the app of your city. For this purpose, the Petal Search can also be tailored to your needs. There is an incognito mode or you can limit the search range on the device to eight categories.

By the way, Petal Search uses the search engine Qwant to search the Internet. The French web service attaches particular importance to your privacy and has made a name for itself especially after the American NSA scandal. Therefore the search results at Qwant are not personalized. So you will never be denied search results just because you and your smartphone fall into a certain category. Dynamic Pricing, i.e. adjusting sales prices on the Internet to your social or financial status, is something you can easily avoid with Qwant.

Although Qwant can also be accessed via a conventional web browser, the Petal Search is only available on devices from Huawei and Honor. How you can install apps on Huawei or Honor devices without using Google services is shown elsewhere using the Honor 9X Pro as an example. You can find more attractive offers in the Honor online shop.