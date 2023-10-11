iPhone 15 Pro's Action Button Gets Smarter in iOS 17.1 Update

The Action Button is one of the major novelties added to the iPhone 15 Pro and works as a trigger for various shortcuts like opening the camera app or turning on the flashlight, among others. It can be activated by a normal or long press depending on the action. While this seems functional, there maybe cases of accidental presses. Fortunately, Apple has seemingly addressed this in iOS 17.1 update.

As found in the third beta of iOS 17.1 shipped to public testers and developers this week, 9to5Mac said they've uncovered strings of codes related to updated functionalities of the Action Button. It was detailed that when your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max (review) is detected by handset's sensors is inside a pocket or bag, a long press will be required to activate the button.

This contrasts with the current function of the Action Button in iOS 17, which can be triggered with by a brief press. Likewise, the new measure notably improves avoidance of accidental presses on the button while the iPhone is stowed inside a bag or pouch.

The outlet also noted that this is a backend feature and that users won't be able to customize this through a toggle or setting. This is not surprising given how the Action Button already lacks gesture options like changing the trigger to a double press.

Now, you can use the Action Button on the side of the iPhone 15 Pro (Max) to activate the flashlight. How cool is that? / © Apple

The feature is available to devices running on the latest iOS 17.1 beta firmware. Apple is expected to roll out the public version of iOS 17.1 to supported iPhone models, including the iPhone 15 series (review), at the end of October or early November.

A few of the prominent changes in the upcoming software update are using cellular connectivity when finishing a file or content transfer via AirDrop, which has only been allowed through Wi-Fi connections. Additionally, there will also iterations in Apple Music app and more flexibility to disable the new StandBy Mode.

Are you presently rocking an iPhone 15 Pro as a daily driver? What do you think of the new Action Button? How frequent are you using it? Share with us your experience in the comments.