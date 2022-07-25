AA Wireless adapter that enables wireless Android Auto launches on Amazon

AA Wireless is finally bringing its wireless Android Auto adapter to Amazon—at least in the US. The device that brings wireless Android Auto to any vehicle supporting the wired version has been available in limited quantity since it was launched on Indiegogo a couple of years ago.

TL;DR

AA Wireless enables wireless Android Auto in many older cars.

AA Wireless adapter is available from Amazon for $89.

The AA Wireless dongle enables you to use Android Auto wirelessly. There are many ways how users can benefit from the wireless version of Android Auto. For instance, you can just use wireless payment systems on your phones in a drive-thru without minding the connected cable. Or you can hand your phone to somebody in the backseat without having to disconnect the cable. Did we mention, there's no cable dangling around in your car?

Moreover, the wireless Android Auto operates the same as the wired version including on-screen navigation, music playback, and messaging. Google Assistant is also available for hands-free control.

Read on: Android Auto becomes more versatile and fits more screen sizes

AA Wireless adapter enables wireless Android Auto for supported car and head units / © AA Wireless

AA Wireless works with any Android smartphone running on Android 9.0 or newer. You also need to check the compatibility of your car or head unit for wired Android Auto. Google's Android Auto website has a list of supported stereo models and vehicles.

Pricing and availability of AA Wireless Android Auto adapter

The AA Wireless adapter retails for $90 from Amazon, the same as from the company's website. It comes with a USB-C cable and features both Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 802.11ac. There is also an Android mobile app that allows you to customize a few parameters of Android Auto. AA Wireless says its adapter will also be launched in Europe, Canada, and Australia.

If you're looking for other options: Motorola M1 is also a wireless Android Auto adapter but it's rare to find one. Carsifi is another wireless adapter that works similarly to AA Wireless and retails for $90 through the manufacturer's website.