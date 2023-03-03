3 Ways Your Boss Can Support You At Work

When it comes to feeling appreciated, sometimes it’s the little things that make all the difference.

And while salary and benefits are typically the major deciding factors that dictate whether you’ll accept a job offer in the first place, for an employee to stay in a job, subtle yet meaningful support on a range of issues is what really matters. In fact, a study has found that when people experience gratitude, they’re more productive.

Conversely, without a supportive management structure, organizations will struggle to retain an engaged and proactive workforce and it’s estimated that employee engagement in the U.S. is at just 21%, and 17% of workers are actively disengaged.

So, why is there such a disconnect, and how can bosses rectify this? In honor of Employee Appreciation Day, we’re looking at three meaningful and impactful ways your boss can support you.

1. Regular check-ins

Not to be confused with keeping tabs or micromanaging, an effective leader should prioritize communication with their workforce and facilitate regular check-ins to keep the lines of communication open.

Effective communication has been found to boost morale and employee engagement, however your boss shouldn’t adopt a one-size-fits all approach. Instead, communication should be a constantly evolving two-way process that can go outside of the parameters of meetings and presentations and involve informal meetings also.

2. Real flexibility

Remote and hybrid work is now common-place for many employees and it’s expected that by the end of 2023, 74% of U.S. companies will have implemented a permanent hybrid work model.

While facilitating working from home has provided for an improvement in work-life balance for many workers, there is an increasing push towards offering increased flexibility when it comes to working hours. From non-linear workflows where employees work towards outcomes rather than tasks and can therefore complete their work outside of the traditional 9-5, to implementing a four-day working week with no reduction to pay or productivity, giving employees the agency to get the job done demonstrates trust and recognition.

3. Offer development opportunities

Even if employers check in regularly and allow their staff to adopt a more flexible approach to work, employees need to feel like their role and position in the company they work for is constantly growing and evolving.

As such, employers need to carve out growth opportunities by providing access to learning and development resources, implementing a framework that employees can work towards and rewarding diligence and innovation by regularly reviewing how an employee is progressing.

However, if you feel like your current employer isn't providing you with the support you need this Employee Appreciation Day or any other day, it could be time to look further afield and look for a job in a company that offers all of the above.

