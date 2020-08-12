ZTE says it will be first to launch a smartphone with an under-display selfie cam

Chinese manufacturers are still moving the smartphone market. ZTE announced on Wednesday, August 12th, that it would be the first manufacturer to market a smartphone with a selfie camera hidden under the display.

This famous "under-display" technology for front cameras has been in the news for more than a year, when Xiaomi and Oppo took turns unveiling prototypes that were never commercialized. The first models to embark on the concept, that would get rid of notches and hole punches, are logically eagerly awaited.

In a post published on the Chinese social network Weibo, the president of ZTE's mobile division in China assured that "the first smartphone with a camera under the screen will be a ZTE," as reported by XDA Developers.

The ZTE CEO's post on Weibo, published from his smartphone "ZTE A20 5G under-screen camera". / © Ni Fei, Weibo

ZTE A20 5G, the world's first under-screen camera smartphone

As can be seen in the caption of the ZTE manager's post on Weibo, the message is claimed to have been posted from his smartphone called "ZTE A20 5G under-screen camera". It's a bit of a long name for a phone and I don't know if we can personalize this information on Weibo.

But it could therefore suggest that this famous ZTE A20 5G would be at a minimum at a stage of development or even advanced production if Ni Fei is already using it.

Nothing is known about this ZTE A20 5G. But a Chinese leaker spotted by Gizmochina has managed to find the aircraft's certification list from the SRRC (State Radio Regulation of China), a regulatory authority.

The certification list reveals that the device will bear the ZTE model number A2121 and will most likely succeed the flagship ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G (A2020 SP) model, launched earlier this year.

The same source also speculates that the ZTE A20 5G will use the under-screen camera solution from the Chinese company Visionox that we heard about a few months ago, and that started mass production of this technology last month.

Visionox will also supply its under-camera technology to other Chinese manufacturers such as Xiaomi, OPPO, and Huawei. There's reason to be optimistic that this feature will arrive on smartphones in Europe soon.