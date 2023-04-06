Power Savings: 200 € Discount on the Zendure Solarflow!

You are effectively losing power at your balcony power plant and you want to get a storage to prevent this? Then Zendure Solarflow* could be the right addition for you. In this article, you can read how the storage system works and why you get a discount of 200 Euros* .

Like all PV systems, balcony power plants also have a problem: A large part of the electricity is usually generated when it is not or only partially needed; especially when you are not at home during the day. With balcony power plants, there is not even a feed-in credit cashback, and so energy generated in excess is given away. With a storage unit, however, the energy generated during the day can be stored and used in the evening and at night.

This module is connected between the solar panels on one side and your inverter on the other. The output at the bottom leads to the battery. / © Zendure

Zendure has recently introduced Solarflow, a simple solution that you simply connect between the solar panels of your balcony power plant and the existing micro-inverter. This works thanks to MC4 inputs and outputs without additional cables. To store the energy, you connect the Solarflow to up to four of the manufacturer's AB1000 LiFePO4 intermediate storage units, each of which offers 960 Wh of capacity. You cannot use third-party power stations here due to a proprietary connection.

The Zendure AB1000 batteries are stackable—and protected according to IP65. So you can put them on the balcony. / © Zendure

Now comes the trick: On the Solarflow unit, you can now set how much power should constantly flow into the microinverter and thus into your household. Ideally, you should set a value that corresponds to your basic consumption, i.e. what the refrigerator, surveillance camera, internet modem, etc. constantly consume throughout the day. Everything above this value ends up in the battery and is then fed into the grid even after sunset until the battery itself is empty.

Zendure Solarflow on a balcony. / © Zendure

Starting today, April 6, you can officially pre-order the new Zendure Solarflow storage solutions* and save a whopping 200 Euros. The smallest version, with the discount, costs only 1,199 euros and consists of a PV hub and the matching AB1000 battery. If you need more batteries, the price will of course increase.

Solarflow overview Model Price To the store PV-Hub + one battery 1.399 € 1.199 € Pre-order now* PV Hub + two batteries 1.799 € 1.599 € Pre-order now* PV Hub + three batteries 2.399 € 2.199 € Pre-order now* PV Hub + four batteries 2.999 € 2.799 € Pre-order now*

We hope to be able to test Zendure Solarflow for you soon. What are you particularly interested in? What should we pay attention to? And do you find storage systems for balcony power plants exciting? We look forward to your feedback in the comments!