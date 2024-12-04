While Xiaomi has made strides in catching up with other Android brands by extending its software support policy, it still lags behind Samsung and Google in offering monthly updates. However, this may change in 2025, according to a recent hint from a Xiaomi executive.

More Updates, More Secure Devices

On X (formerly Twitter), Alvin Tse, Xiaomi’s Global Vice President, suggested in a response to a user that the company might transition to providing monthly updates. While not an outright confirmation, the possibility is notable. Currently, Xiaomi’s Android Enterprise Recommended devices, including the Xiaomi 14 (review) and Redmi Note 14, receive minor updates and security patches approximately every 90 days.

This policy contrasts with Samsung, which consistently delivers monthly security patches alongside major upgrades, particularly for its flagship and premium Galaxy devices.

Infrequent security updates can leave devices more vulnerable to threats and security issues. Increasing the update frequency could significantly enhance device security, providing users with a more robust and safer experience.

Which Xiaomi Devices Could Benefit First?

Although Tse didn’t specify which models might benefit from this potential policy shift, it’s reasonable to assume that Xiaomi’s latest flagship models, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro, would be prioritized. Additionally, the Xiaomi 14 series, Xiaomi 14T series, Xiaomi Mix Flip (review), and Xiaomi Mi Fold 4 are likely candidates for early inclusion.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra's faux leather covering is very elegant. But in terms of durability, I'd have preferred reinforced glass. In terms of feel, I'd have preferred a matte coating like on the basic Xiaomi 14. / © nextpit

It also wouldn’t be surprising if Xiaomi extended this policy to its popular mid-range devices, such as the Redmi Note 14 series, given its larger user base. However, there’s no confirmed timeline beyond the general 2025 window for when this change might take effect.

HyperOS 2.0 Global Rollout

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has begun rolling out HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15, globally. This major update introduces HyperAI, a suite of AI-powered tools, alongside performance and battery optimizations, enhancing the overall user experience on supported devices.

What do you think about Xiaomi potentially offering more frequent updates? Share your thoughts in the comments—we’d love to hear your perspective!