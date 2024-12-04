Hot topics

Enhanced Security Ahead: Xiaomi May Shift to Monthly Android Updates

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Xiaomi Mix Flip Display Main
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

While Xiaomi has made strides in catching up with other Android brands by extending its software support policy, it still lags behind Samsung and Google in offering monthly updates. However, this may change in 2025, according to a recent hint from a Xiaomi executive.

More Updates, More Secure Devices

On X (formerly Twitter), Alvin Tse, Xiaomi’s Global Vice President, suggested in a response to a user that the company might transition to providing monthly updates. While not an outright confirmation, the possibility is notable. Currently, Xiaomi’s Android Enterprise Recommended devices, including the Xiaomi 14 (review) and Redmi Note 14, receive minor updates and security patches approximately every 90 days.

This policy contrasts with Samsung, which consistently delivers monthly security patches alongside major upgrades, particularly for its flagship and premium Galaxy devices.

Infrequent security updates can leave devices more vulnerable to threats and security issues. Increasing the update frequency could significantly enhance device security, providing users with a more robust and safer experience.

Which Xiaomi Devices Could Benefit First?

Although Tse didn’t specify which models might benefit from this potential policy shift, it’s reasonable to assume that Xiaomi’s latest flagship models, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro, would be prioritized. Additionally, the Xiaomi 14 series, Xiaomi 14T series, Xiaomi Mix Flip (review), and Xiaomi Mi Fold 4 are likely candidates for early inclusion.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra seen from above and laid flat, with its photo module visible
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra's faux leather covering is very elegant. But in terms of durability, I'd have preferred reinforced glass. In terms of feel, I'd have preferred a matte coating like on the basic Xiaomi 14. / © nextpit

It also wouldn’t be surprising if Xiaomi extended this policy to its popular mid-range devices, such as the Redmi Note 14 series, given its larger user base. However, there’s no confirmed timeline beyond the general 2025 window for when this change might take effect.

HyperOS 2.0 Global Rollout

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has begun rolling out HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15, globally. This major update introduces HyperAI, a suite of AI-powered tools, alongside performance and battery optimizations, enhancing the overall user experience on supported devices.

What do you think about Xiaomi potentially offering more frequent updates? Share your thoughts in the comments—we’d love to hear your perspective!

Via: Mishaal Rahman on X Source: KayzaadBanaji on X

The best camera phones to buy in 2024

  Editor's Choice The Best Android Alternative The Best Camera iPhone The Best Camera Under $1,000 The Best Camera Under $600 The Best Camera Under $500 The Best Camera Foldable
Product
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7a
OnePlus Open
Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Product Image Google Pixel 8 Product Image Google Pixel 7 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image OnePlus Open Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Review: Google Pixel 8
Review: Google Pixel 7
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Review: OnePlus Open
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing