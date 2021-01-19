Xiaomi Mi10i Review: Not without its flaws

We are already half-way into the first month of 2020 and there have been several new smartphone launches already. While the Samsung Galaxy S21 launch has been the biggest one so far, in other parts of the world - Asia, in particular - brands like Xiaomi and OPPO have already launched a few products. As the NextPit editor from India, I have been able to get hold of Xiaomi’s first 2021 launch for the Indian market - the Xiaomi Mi10i. Let’s find out good a phone the Mi10i really is and how it performs in our first smartphone review of 2021.

What I liked on the Xiaomi Mi10i

Design and colour options

While design and colour preferences are subjective, the Mi10i - at least in the Indian market - has received widespread acclaim for its chic looks and attractive colour options. Most people seem to have taken a special liking for the Pacific Sunrise variant of the device (sold as the Golden colour option in Europe) – which is what also appears on most promotional materials from Xiaomi. The two other colour options are Atlantic Blue and Midnight Black (Pearl Grey in Europe).

The 'Pacific Sunrise' colour option is called 'Golden' on the European version of the phone / © NextPit

The Pacific Blue colour option of the phone exudes a sense of premium and is pretty good at avoiding fingerprints. That is not to say that it doesn’t catch grime and dust easily. The light colour also means there will be a constant battle to keep it spotless if you wish to use the phone without a case. The phone is pretty well built - and at 215g, it is quite hefty as well. You don’t feel that weight, though, all thanks to the excellent weight distribution.

120Hz Display

The Xiaomi Mi10i gets a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display which seems to be somewhat of a downgrade – especially when compared to the AMOLED panel on the Samsung Galaxy M51 against which it competes in several markets. But then Xiaomi does have an ace up its sleeve in the form of support for 120Hz refresh rate. One needs to enable the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate option from under the display setting, though, to get it going since the screen, by default, is set to 60Hz mode after the initial set up. While the display cannot match the brightness levels of AMOLED panels, this is among the better LCD panels I have used on mid-range phones.

The 120 Hz IPS LCD display on the Mi10i is bright enough outdoors / © NextPit

One quirk with the display was that by default it is set to the ‘Auto’ mode, which is supposed to adjust colours based on the ambient lighting. However, in this mode, the display tends to lean towards the cooler end of the spectrum. The best option, in my opinion, is to set the colour scheme to the ‘standard' mode which is close to the DCI-P3 colour space.

Stereo Speakers

Smartphones that feature stereo speakers are rare. Period. With true wireless earbuds becoming increasingly common and more affordable, I am sure this is a dying trend. That’s not to say it is a good feature to have.

The Mi10i is among the very few mid-range smartphones to come with this feature. Personally, I love stereo speakers and the ones on the Mi10i turned out to be quite good - offering perceptible stereo separation while watching videos or listening to music in the landscape mode. But this is only perceptible in a silent area. As the case usually is with smartphones that feature stereo speakers, it is the earpiece that doubles up as the second channel. This also means there is a slight imbalance in the loudness between the left and right channels. The bottom-firing primary loudspeaker is perceptibly louder.

The primary camera

The only difference between the Mi10i and the Mi10T Lite is the higher resolution primary camera on the former. The Mi10i uses Samsung’s fairly new 108-megapixel HM2 sensor as opposed to the Sony IMX 682 sensor on its European sibling. This is, perhaps, the first time that we are seeing 100-plus-megapixel sensor on a relatively affordable phone - a feature hitherto reserved only for higher-end, flagship-grade devices. On the Mi10i, this sensor outputs a 9:1 pixel binned 12-megapixel image in the 3:4 aspect ratio. You do get the option to capture photos in the full 108-megapixel resolution as well.

The primary camera captures detailed shots - but HDR isn't consistent across the board as evident from the blown-up sky in the first image/ © NextPit

The secondary camera uses an 8-megapixel sensor and is mated to a 120-degree, ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone also throws in twin 2-megapixel sensors for macro shots and depth sensing. And you know these have been included just to bump up the camera count in markets where a section of buyers seem to still believe on “the more, the better’” mantra. Needless to say, this seems to be working for Xiaomi, and I do not see the trend fading away from budget and mid-range phones anytime soon.

Images from the primary camera turn out good - but is a notch below what you would get from more expensive, flagship phones. The primary camera takes good images in well-lit, bright conditions, although I did notice some loss of sharpness towards the edges. While colours weren’t off by a huge margin, the main camera does manage to over-saturate the primary colours.

Macro mode on the Xiaomi Mi10i. You can see the cameras tendency to oversaturate colours here / © NextPit

At night, when there is enough ambient light, the phone switches to the Night Mode (if the AI is turned on). One thing I noticed consistently with low light images was the phone’s tendency to oversharpen them. It looks fine on the phone’s display if you look at them without zooming in. On a larger display, and at 100% crop, you can easily notice it. In areas with low ambient light, even with the Night Mode turned on, you will see a lot of noise and artefacts.

Low light shots from the primary camera look good on the phone screen - but oversharpening and noise is apparent on bigger displays/ © NextPit

The ultra-wide camera is best used during the daytime and produces nice-looking images. Unlike the main camera which oversaturates stuff, images captured by this camera look somewhat dull.

Shots captured using the secondary, ultra-wide-angle camera on the Xiaomi Mi10i/ © NextPit

The 16-megapixel selfie camera is at the best average but is on par with what you will get from a phone in this price range. Xiaomi, like most Chinese smartphone vendors, tends to go overboard with their ‘beauty mode’ settings on the selfie camera. Even with the effects turned all the way down, you will still see the phone ‘smoothen’ and ‘beautify’, your face. Portrait images come out good with nice background separation and will satiate the requirements of your friendly neighbourhood influencer.

Portrait mode using the rear camera (L) and the front camera (R) / © NextPit

Overall, the image quality is what you would expect from an affordable, sub-EUR 300 smartphone. While I haven’t used the phone yet, I have been given to understand that the Samsung Galaxy M51 is the slightly better of the two when it comes to photography and imaging.

Battery Life

The 4820 mAh battery on the Mi10i is more than capable of powering the phone for more than a day with ease even with the adaptive 120Hz mode on. I did, however, keep the screen brightness at a constant 60% level to do this. I was also able to easily eke out an average of 7 hours of screen on time with the Mi10i.

While not on par with the battery life provided by the massive 7000 mAh battery on the Samsung Galaxy M51, I am sure more than a day of battery is what most of us expect from any self-respecting, mid-range smartphone. Xiaomi also ships the Mi10i with a 33W fast charger in the box that takes sound an hour to charge the phone to 100%.

Overall, I had little to complain about the battery life or the charging times offered by the phone.

