Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro launch confirmed, features ultra fast charging

Xiaomi has confirmed the name of its latest smartphone model that will be announced at its September 15 event. As expected, the main star at this launch will be the Mi 11T Pro smartphone, which will also deliver the new Hypercharge fast charging technology to the masses that offers almost double the charging power of the current Mi 11 Pro.

TL;DR

Xiaomi has confirmed the Mi 11T Pro's compatibility with the Hypercharge fast charging system.

Hypercharge offers 120-watt charging power.

Mi 11T Pro will be officially announced on September 15.

The Chinese manufacturer also confirmed that its 120-watt power used in the HyperCharge charger is set to be revealed at the same event, in response to a teaser posted by the Unbox Therapy profile on Twitter. This charging speed is not unprecedented and has already been seen to be in use with the Mi 10 Ultra, but the 2020 device was an exclusive release that was made available only in the Chinese market.

Xiaomi has also already demonstrated a 200-watt charger, capable of topping up the 4,000 mAh battery of a retrofitted Mi 11 Pro in eight minutes. But as is always the case with fast-charging technologies, you have to weigh the pros and cons of such fast charging speeds affecting the battery longevity of your smartphone...

In response to safety and device lifespan concerns, the company published a snippet on how the technology includes real-time temperature monitoring not only on the battery and SoC, but also on the USB-C port and motherboard as well. According to the company, the battery should retain 80% capacity even after 800 recharge cycles.

Xiaomi did not disclose the charge times using the HyperCharge 120 W / © Xiaomi

The tweet only cites the Mi 11T Pro model, suggesting that the base model will not have HyperCharge compatibility. The difference in charging technologies wouldn't exactly make waves, as the Mi 11 Pro was compatible with fast charging at 67 watts, while the traditional Mi 11 comes in at 55 W. Other than that, the regular Mi 11T is expected to see a MediaTek Dimensity processor installed in place of the Snapdragon 888 that is expected in the 11T Pro.

Other Xiaomi publications reveal that the company is preparing "a series of flagship devices", as well as a technique known as "Cinemagic", which promises more vibrant colors. The latter appears in a hashtag for a publication that mentioned a macrophotography technique, but did not reveal any additional details.

Anyway, do follow this and other #techtember releases here on NextPit. Stay tuned to our site, social networks, and join our group on Telegram to get the latest scoops from Xiaomi, Google, and Apple in the coming weeks.