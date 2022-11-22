Xiaomi 13 technical specifications and images leaked

We've remained silent long enough, but we're not going to let anyone muzzle us any longer: Now, we in the NextPit editorial team are unpacking and telling you everything we know about the Xiaomi 13 series that is expected to be revealed in a few weeks' time. Among them are initial images and extremely suspicious technical specifications.

Only a few weeks until the Xiaomi 13 series launches

Once again, you can be proud of your NextPit editors: There is not a word of confirmation yet about the many Xiaomi 13 rumors, which last week probably culminated in the publication of a photo of many Xiaomi 14 packages in a box. Some colleagues are still writing about the "Xiaomi 14" today and actually have the Xiaomi 13 in mind, though it only took a few moments for Xiaomi public relations chief Wang Hua to expose the fake.

A fake photo of a box full of "Xiaomi 14" packaging. / © Sina Weibo

However, we have now come to the rumors that seem far more credible a few weeks before the official release of the Xiaomi 13 series. First of all, there is a specific launch date in the home country, China, which has been set to happen sometime in December 2022. However, only the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro were mentioned. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which is also expected to be released globally according to Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun, is expected for a spring 2023 release.

First, there is an image that depicts the material used, showing off a completely redesigned form factor at the back. It comes from the very reliable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka Steve H.McFly aka OnLeaks. I know you're not hearing about the comparison for the first time, but the angular side design and the square camera array with three camera lenses can only lead you to associate it with the Apple iPhone 14.

First render image of the Xiaomi 13 series. / © OnLeak

Technical specifications of the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro

Technically, the Xiaomi 13 is assumed to have a 152.8 x 71.5 x 8.3 millimeter chassis with a flat 6.2-inch small AMOLED display and a 2,400 x 1,080 pixels (FHD+) resolution in front. While the Xiaomi 13 Pro will probably get a slightly larger and rounder panel again, both are likely to sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 underneath the hood.

Last but not least, we will once again talk about the triple camera configuration. Here, the trio will once again consist of three 50-megapixel sensors. However, the main camera will feature optical image stabilization and a wide-angle lens as well as a Sony IMX image sensor from the 8 series. The other two cameras will serve ultra-wide angle and telephoto purposes. Instead of the 67-watt power supply of the Xiaomi 12 series, they plan to pump the Xiaomi 13 series a full 120 watts this year.

What do you think about the "new" look of the Xiaomi 13 series? Is it in the running as a potential purchase for you? Share your opinion in the comments with us.