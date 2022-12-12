Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Limited Edition are official!

Xiaomi unveiled many new products in its home country, where among them are the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and the Xiaomi 13 Limited Edition. Here are the initial pictures and specifications of the flagship smartphones, which will not be released in China until spring 2023 right after the event.

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are more expensive, faster, and better

The leaked photos of the Xiaomi 13 immediately reminded us of the Apple iPhone with their angular design, have been confirmed at yesterday's event. The colored versions, of which their existence I still doubted earlier this morning, will also be available for pre-order as a limited edition starting tonight.

From Wednesday onwards (December 14), all three versions will be available for purchase—at least in China. Those living outside of China will most probably have to wait until spring 2023. Perhaps even then, they might be released alongside the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which was not part of the unveiling yesterday.

These pop colors actually found a place in the Xiaomi 13 Limited Edition. / © Xiaomi.

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Limited Edition

The almost planar 6.36-inch E6 AMOLED display has a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels (FHD+) with a maximum refresh rate of up to 120 hertz and a sampling rate of 240 hertz. An incredible value would be the specified peak brightness of 1,900 nits. Other improvements include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC along with optional 8/128, 8/256, 12/256, and 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of internal UFS 4.0 program storage. It is also the latter configuration that is exclusively available in the five eye-popping colors such as red, yellow, blue, and gray in the Limited Edition.

The battery has a capacity of 4,500 mAh and can be charged in double quick time via its 67-watt HyperCharge standard. In front, we find a 32 MP punch-hole camera in the upper center and an interesting Leica triple camera in a square camera array on the back. Inside, a 50 MP main camera is powered by the 1/1.49 inch Sony IMX800, with stabilization by Hyper-OIS. There is support from a 12 MP ultra-wide angle and a 10 MP telephoto zoom camera. The Xiaomi 13 range measures 153 x 72 x 8 millimeters and tips the scales at 189 grams, and will be priced between 3,999 and 4,999 yuan ($550 to $680).

However, there are also rather "normal" colors including an imitation leather version in light blue. / © Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is currently the best that Xiaomi has to offer in the smartphone sector. Also at this price point, you get stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, identical memory configurations, and IP68 certification against dust and water protection. Here, the prices begin where they ended with the Xiaomi 13: basically from 4,999 to 6,299 yuan ($680 to $860).

The difference is found visually—you get a 6.73-inch laterally rounded E6 OLED display with a resolution of 3,200 x 1,440 pixels (QHD). The LTPO panel has a dynamic refresh rate of 1 to 120 hertz, which ensures maximum energy efficiency. A 32 MP punch-hole camera is also installed in the top center of the curved display. At the back, a triple 50 MP camera is installed, similar to last year's Xiaomi 12 Pro.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is currently said to have the best main camera installed in the group. / © Xiaomi

This time, however, with a 1-inch Sony IMX989 image sensor, whose optics have an equivalent focal length of 23 millimeters and an aperture of f/1.9, alongside optical image stabilization. The ultra-wide angle camera offers a field of view of 117 degrees and a focal length of 14 millimeters. The telephoto zoom camera, on the other hand, also performs a macro function with a focal length of 75 millimeters for taking close-ups.

The battery of the Xiaomi 13 Pro carries a 4,820 mAh capacity, which makes sense due to the higher screen resolution. However, charging quickly is possible here with a 120-watt power adapter using MI-FC 2.0 fast charging. Both Xiaomi 13 flagships come with Android 13 based on the in-house MIUI 14 user interface, which was also unveiled yesterday.

Now, we from the NextPit editorial team are curious about what you think of the two Xiaomi flagship smartphones. Are the other products more exciting in your opinion? Share your opinion with us in the comments.