WWDC 2021: Everything you need to know about Apple's developer conference

The Apple developer conference kicks off in a few days’ time! Unlike regular product presentations, WWDC is less about hardware and more about software. However, while software may not appear to be as exciting, prepare yourself for a few pleasant surprises, because there’s always something new to look forward to. In this article, we'll highlight what you should look out for and how you can tune in to the event.

Apple will be streaming the event on Apple.com , via the Apple TV app and you can also find the keynote on YouTube. We have already included the YouTube stream here for you. See you there!

If you want to be part of the action and want to follow the WWDC keynote, then save this date: Monday, June 7, at 10 a.m. PDT.

Students will have the opportunity to submit an interactive scene to Swift Playground (an app that teaches users about programming) in the "Swift Student Challenge" for a chance to win exclusive WWDC21 apparel and other top prizes.

In addition to the traditional keynote and hardware announcements, there are a number of exciting workshops focusing on software (such as SwiftUI), development, and design.

The WWDC 2021 is a software-focused event that is free to access for developers. The “free” part is particularly good news since tickets for the WWDC in the pre-Covid era (usually held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California) sold for around $1,600!

This year, the 32nd Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place from June 7-11. Like last year, it will be an online event exclusively for developers.

What new features can we expect to see at WWDC 21?

The theme for WWDC 2021 is "Glow & Behold." Primarily, it will be about what's new in the industry and how these new developments can be used for the iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS operating systems.

Mark your calendars for June 7, 2021 - the WWDC21 keynote promises to be exciting. / © Apple

iOS 15

The web has been suspiciously quiet about anything new for iOS 15 this year. In previous years, there was always a lot of buzz leading up to the event, with plenty of information already divulged. That’s not the case this year! There are a few rumors here and there, but the bigger picture is missing this year, and it promises to be exciting for that reason alone.

We've summarized the most important rumors surrounding iOS 15 for you here.

iMessage

The specifics of what Apple is working on aren’t clear. However, the word on the street is that they’ve taken aim at WhatsApp and plan to make their own messenger more attractive to users.

Privacy / data protection

Prioritizing data protection and privacy has been a big part of Apple’s recent policy, made clear by the iOS 14.5 update. The new “App Tracking” function control has made Apple fairly unpopular with certain data collectors.

Apple’s focus on privacy and data protection is likely to remain unchanged with iOS 15. However, Apple does want to introduce a new menu that lists which apps are secretly collecting your data in the background.

Personalized notifications based on activity

In iOS 15, there should be new and dynamic ways for users to get notifications. These new notification settings are expected to change depending on the context of the situation or your circumstances. For example, if you're at work, notifications could be silent, while at home they might chime at appropriate volumes.

Apple users can then choose from different categories, such as driving, work, or bedtime, and also create their very own categories/life situations. These modes can then be activated via the lock screen and the Control Center.

Messages should also be able to be answered automatically. Currently, you can already activate the "Do not disturb while driving" feature. In this case, people who write you a message while you're driving will receive an auto-reply, with a note that you're currently at the wheel. Also, phone calls are suppressed during this time, although you can set exceptions for certain contacts.

Food Tracking

A somewhat uncertain rumor currently surrounds a new iOS feature that lets you track your food intake in the Health app. This will allow iPhone users to log their food intake accordingly, and in return, they will receive the number of calories eaten and other relevant information about the nutritional value of the food that they’ve eaten.

If this feature turns out to be true, it would be amazing if it stayed within the limits mentioned above. Apps like this aren’t new and have been around for years, but they usually rely on extensive, regional databases, and become unnecessarily complex. If Apple included such a straightforward and simple feature like this in iOS, with no strings attached, then it would be amazing.

iPadOS

Yes, it’s Widget time! The home screens of iPads with the new version of iPadOS can already be populated with widgets, just like on the iPhone. In the current version, this feature is only available in a limited way in the "Today" view on the left edge of the screen.

In the future, this should be possible everywhere on the screen. This would allow a number of new, very interesting functions to be displayed in the future.

Hardware

The well-known info-leaker John Prosser is sure that there will be new hardware to see at WWDC 2021. According to Prosser, Apple is planning a new 14'' and 16'' MacBook Pro.

If that’s the case, then it is expected to get a completely new design. The last major design update was actually quite a while ago. Since 2016, MacBook Pros have looked almost exactly the same.

I'd almost be a little upset if Apple turned this rumor into a reality. This is because I only just got myself a new MacBook, and the new rumored features are exactly what I've been waiting for so long.

The reported changes suggest that the MagSafe port is finally supposed to return, and the Touch Bar is supposed to disappear in its place. Prosser also talked about an HDMI port and an SD card slot in addition to three Thunderbolt ports. Just like the new iMac series, the MacBook Pro will also be available in different colors.

Of course, the new MacBook models would then also run on Apple's own 10-core silicons and either 16 or 32 GPU cores. There's also said to be 64 GB of RAM built-in, too. That sounds like a lot of power... and a lot of money!

So, how excited are you for the WWDC 21 keynote?