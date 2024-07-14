Whoop has announced a new feature called Body Composition and Weight Trends for its subscription-based fitness tracker. This tool will provide deeper insights into users' health by tracking body composition and will also allow automatic syncing of necessary metrics for supported Withings smart scales.

Benefits of Knowing Your Body Composition

As explained by Whoop, body composition offers a better view of body components like body mass (muscle, bone, and water percentage) and body fat, which serve as stored energy. Additionally, knowing your body composition and weight trends provides a more comprehensive view of your health compared to Body Mass Index (BMI).

With detailed information about body composition, users can achieve a more balanced body composition or target specific wellness goals. Having a balanced body composition is associated with improved overall health and a reduced risk of diseases like heart attack, high blood pressure, and stroke.

Sleep, stress, and strain will be incorporated into the tracking of body composition and weight, according to Whoop.

Whoop's Body Composition and Weight Trends feature shows your historical lean body mass, body fat and other important metrics. / © Whoop

Subsequently, users can access the body composition and weight trends on the Whoop app, which will be presented in weekly, monthly, and semiannual views. They can also customize the Whoop app to pin body composition and weight trends data in the home or the home + coaching tab.

Whoop members can also sync metrics like weight, lean body mass percentage, and body fat percentage coming from Withings Body Comp and Body Smart Scale to get extra insights. They can also get suggestions and guidance in achieving goals on top of trends. Moreover, sectional views of body composition are also available for users with Withings Body Scan Scale.

Apart from Withings app, data can be imported from third-party apps like Apple Health and Google Health Connect for Android.

Do you also track your body composition? If yes, how do you track it? Let us hear your suggestions in the comments.