We are back! Here's to a happy new year, 2022!

2021 has only a few hours left - so it is time to celebrate its end and welcome the new year. Last year I wrote that I was glad that 2020 was over and that we could look forward to a better year. No, the pandemic is not over yet. And climate change continues at alarming rates. But regardless, there's something else that makes me really happy.

Here at NextPit we did not have an easy time over the last few years. First, there were the challenges of our community in the form of bankruptcy, only to be followed by challenges that affected our entire society. The pandemic, lockdowns, and all the consequences that come with it, as well as a Google update or two, had a stranglehold on us especially in 2020.

Of course, it is not a problem for me to write these lines. NextPit has had its back against the wall a few times. However, thanks to our really great team, we made perfect use of 2021. Our team has gained great new colleagues in Rubens, Camila, Casi, Daniil, Dustin and Zois.

While Camila, Casi, Dustin, Rubens and Zois are writing articles for you, we have reclaimed Daniil, a developer who knows the engine deck of the former AndroidPIT website (that evolved into NextPit) inside out. This has already made itself felt in many places - and a new homepage is finally planned for the first quarter of 2022!

At the same time, we've also moved a lot behind the scenes and smoothed out our business model in many places. Instead of investing energy in too many things at once, we're now focusing exclusively on content. In addition to advertising on the site, which is still a major pillar of our revenue, affiliation is also becoming increasingly important.

Our mission at NextPit is to help you discover exciting new tech products and find the best phone, tablet or gadget for you. If you then buy from our partners via our website, we receive a commission - without any additional costs for you. We find this model transparent for all parties involved, for the users as well as for the shops. Because it generates a real, measurable added value and benefit for everyone involved.

Of course, we are also following the news in the German, European, and global smartphone landscape with great excitement. With the fall of Huawei, a big vacuum has been created, which is being filled by a competitive mosaic from Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme or Vivo, for example...

Our community is and remains the most important thing

Our pages have always been designed for the community. Now, some can certainly say that we haven't implemented enough new features for our community in recent years. Please be assured, dear NextPit community: We have not forgotten you! For now, our focus is on fixing bugs and getting paid for our work.

The latter is and will remain a challenge. Earning money with journalism on the net is not really a walk in the park. Nevertheless, all NextPit members can read our pages free of charge and after level 40, free of advertising!

So it's worth joining.

A lot will happen in the coming year. We have planned a lot. For example, there is the new homepage, which should make reading our articles far more inviting. Or an improved system for our newsletter.

In any case, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts, dear NextPit community, that you have been loyal to us for so many years, that you read us, share us, sometimes find us annoying, but mostly like us. Don't worry - the feelings are mutual, of course.

"We are back," is our motto for this year. We say that here with confidence and admittedly with a hint of pride. After going bankrupt in 2019, many didn't expect us to make it. We are growing again, getting encouragement - and that motivates us to do even more!

May 2022 be the year for us as NextPit, where we don't have to fix anymore but create something new again, step by step. NextPit is the place for communities around the digital lifestyle: phones, tablets, urban mobility, and the operating systems around it.

We now wish you and your families a happy new year with lots of happiness and most of all good health. Please stay loyal to us in 2022 and promote NextPit properly. Because:

We are back!