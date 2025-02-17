Are you ready for the all-electric Volvo EX40? This is an SUV that is as expressive as it is versatile. Although Volvo has come under the Chinese manufacturer Geely for several years now, the development of this electric car took place in Sweden. We put this electric car through its paces for two weeks in a comprehensive review and discovered many positive aspects. However, this whirlwind romance did not conclude on an entirely positive note. The reason behind it? The SUV made an uncharacteristic mistake on the highway.

Volvo EX40 Twin Motor Performance AWD Good Very comfortable when driving

Extensive range of assistance systems

Google Maps used as its navigation system

Comfortable 1-pedal driving is possible Bad Range drops drastically while on the highway

Limited space in the second row of seats

Rather high base price Volvo EX40 Twin Motor Performance AWD: All deals

Design and build quality The interior of the Volvo EX40 closely resembles a very stylish cockpit that is also armed to the teeth with plenty of high-tech equipment. A 12.3-inch digital instrument display awaits you behind the steering wheel. Not only can you view your current speed (left) and the current energy flow (right) here, but you can also view a current map section from Google Maps if required. If you were to program the navigation system, you could reduce the display of the map section to the most important route commands with mere arrow displays. Unfortunately, there is no option for a heads-up display. Digital instrument panel with Google Maps in the Volvo EX40. / © Hayo Lücke / nextpit The interior of the Volvo EX40 impressed with charm, luxury, and high-quality workmanship The interior retains its typical Scandinavian design – dropping leather completely by using only synthetic fabrics. A leather replica is available upon request and at extra cost. A panoramic glass roof allows plenty of daylight into the interior and creates a pleasant atmosphere. Best of all? It can even double up as a sliding roof with a lift function and is even included as standard in the all-wheel drive Performance variant. Given the high base price, this is perhaps expected. A premium sound system from Harman Kardon ensures perfect audio enjoyment. The center display is framed vertically in fairly wide frames. This doesn't look quite as modern as in other electric cars within this price range. What's impressive is how Android is the basis for the operating system. This means you can use many apps you are already familiar with on your smartphone in your car. Whether Google Maps for navigation, Google Assistant for voice commands, or entertainment apps such as Spotify, YouTube, or Prime Video – everything is possible. You even have a web browser at your disposal. In other words, you're guaranteed not to miss the latest news from nextpit at your next charging stop. This is how the interior of the Volvo EX40 looks like to the driver. / © Hayo Lücke / nextpit Below the center display, you will find not only a large media control button to adjust the volume but also physical buttons for the front window ventilation and rear window heating. The button for the hazard warning lights can also be found here. We would have liked this to be a little further up for better ease of use. The intuitive multifunction steering wheel impressed me with its many practical functions. Incidentally, you can switch off the warning tone that sounds whenever you exceed the speed limit at the touch of a button. While this is certainly not desirable, it is extremely practical for the driver.

Performance and driving characteristics The Volvo EX40 is actually the XC40 with a new name, with the latter being on sale for several years now; it measures 4.40 meters long and 1.65 meters high and sports the typical Volvo design. The elongated, boomerang-shaped rear lights are particularly eye-catching, while LED headlights that are reminiscent of Thor's Mjolnir design are used in front. You can purchase the electric SUV with either a 70 or 82-kWh battery. The All-wheel drive version of the Volvo EX40 is a little rocket As mentioned at the beginning, we used the Volvo EX40 Twin Motor Performance AWD for our review. This is the variant with all-wheel drive and contains plenty of power under the hood: 325 kW or 442 hp are available in this electric car. According to the manufacturer, you can get from 0 to 100 km/h in a brisk 4.6 seconds and can drive at speeds of up to 180 km/h. After that, the electronic braking system kicks in. The rear view of the Volvo EX40 shows typical Volvo design features such as the vertically elongated rear lights. / © Hayo Lücke / nexpit From the very first few meters in the Volvo EX40, it becomes clear that you can expect a similar driving experience to the almost identical Volvo EC40 crossover model. The car remained firmly and comfortably on the road, but rapid acceleration was still possible at all times. The gears are selected via a fairly large gear knob on the center console. There are no paddle shifters behind the steering wheel to manually adjust regenerative braking whenever you coast along. If you want to be a little more economical on the road, then the single-motor version might be worth checking out. With this, you can achieve the same sprint distance in around seven seconds. You can adjust the strength of the regenerative braking in two stages via the center display. And if you opt for the better regenerative braking rate, you can drive the car without much practice, which I consider to be extremely comfortable single-pedal driving. Simply take your foot off the power pedal, and the car decelerates until it comes to a complete stop after a few seconds, such as at traffic lights. You will only need the brake pedal under exceptional situations.

Available room In terms of space, the Volvo EX40 needs to be viewed in a somewhat different manner. The front looks really good. Even tall passengers have plenty of room. The closed center console does not cause any restrictions, but the rear of the electric car is somewhat different. Limited space in the second row of seats With a wheelbase of 2.70 meters, the rear is more cramped, especially when the driver and/or front passenger push their seats all the way back. Adults can then barely get in through the rear doors. This is where you realize that the Volvo EX40 belongs more to the compact SUV class. View from the driver's seat to the rear: A wide C-pillar creates viewing restrictions in the Volvo EX40. / © Hayo Lücke / nextpit The good news, however, is that the driver and front passenger don't have to move their seats that far back. They still have enough room in the front, even if the passengers in the rear are given a little more legroom. With that, they can enjoy sufficient headroom up to a height of around 1.90 meters. Unlike the Volvo EC40, the roof in the EX40 does not slope flat towards the rear. This design also boasts another advantage: the rear window is significantly larger and allows a much better view of the rear despite the presence of a rather wide C-pillar.

Available trunk volume The volume of the trunk is always of interest in any SUV. We have good news for you here. Whether you're planning an extensive shopping trip, want to pack a crate of beer in the trunk, or simply need plenty of space for your luggage, the Volvo EX40 is here for you! With 410 liters of volume in the trunk, you can transport quite a lot. If you ever need more space, simply fold down the rear seats, and you end up with 1,286 liters of room. That's slightly more than in the Volvo EC40 and about as much as in the Chinese Nio ET5 Touring Estate. Loading and unloading is almost problem-free because the Volvo designers have dispensed with an annoying ramp. The trunk floor is level with the rear bumper, so to speak. However, you do have to heave your load high enough to load stuff inside. There is a small compartment under the trunk floor to store a first-aid kit or charging cable. There is also a 31-liter frunk under the hood, which allows you to stow an AC charging cable there without any complications. Additional storage space under the hood: the frunk of the Volvo EX40 makes it possible. / © Hayo Lücke / nextpit Towing a trailer with the Volvo EX40? No problem! Do you plan to tow a trailer with the Volvo EX40? No problem! With the all-wheel drive model, a braked trailer load of up to 1,800 kilograms is possible on a 12 percent gradient. With the variant that only features rear-wheel drive, it can still handle up to 1,500 kilograms. Do be aware that the towbar hitch costs another $1,560.

Range of the Volvo EX40 Wondering how far you can get with the Volvo EX40? In the performance version with all-wheel drive, Volvo promises a range of up to 517 kilometers according to the WLTP standard under optimal conditions. However, that's just a figure on paper. During our review in the winter of January, we measured a significantly lower range on the highway in cold temperatures. When driving at 130 km/h for most of the time, it was able to last for approximately 330 kilometers. This is not surprising at all, as electric cars simply consume more electricity in winter than in summer. Significantly lower consumption in the city Things look better in the city. Here, you can use the electric car's regenerative braking function to increase its mileage. During my test drives, I consumed an average of around 17 kWh per 100 kilometers on inner-city journeys. But the same applies here: if it's frosty outside, the range can drop rather significantly. The actual range depends on other factors as well as the outside temperature. For instance, the driving style and the use of other comfort features such as windscreen ventilation or rear window heating. Typical Volvo design at the rear of the Volvo EX40. / © Hayo Lücke / nextpit We measured an average power consumption of 22 kWh/100 km on country roads and as much as 27 kWh/100 km while on the highway. Not only do winter temperatures, but also the high unladen weight of almost 2.2 tons had a negative impact on power consumption. Incidentally, the heater, which is particularly efficient in winter, is included as standard across all trims.

Charging Although the Volvo EX40, unlike the Hyundai IONIQ 5 in comparison, is not based on an 800-volt platform, it still charges fairly quickly if the energy storage system is no longer sufficiently full. Volvo itself promises that you can charge the electric SUV with up to 205 kW via the charging port installed at the rear left. The single-motor model manages a maximum of 180 kW, making it decent enough for everyday use. However, you can only achieve such peak charging during the summer when the battery is nice and warm. In our winter test, after driving around 50 kilometers in city traffic around Münster, the maximum charging power was 135 kW. That is still acceptable to us. At an outside temperature of 11 degrees Celsius, we spent around 37 minutes at the charging station to top up from 14 to 80 percent. In the summer, it should take only around 28 minutes. It should be similarly fast if you have a long highway journey with a warmed-up battery. 11 kW AC charging power via alternating current – that's as good as it gets! If you were to connect it to a standard charging station or can use a wallbox at home, a charging capacity of up to 11 kW is possible via alternating current. Unfortunately, there is no available upgrade to 22 kW, not even for an extra charge. According to the manufacturer, a full AC charge of the battery from 0 to 100 percent takes around eight hours. The Volvo EX40 can deliver up to 205 kW of charging power under optimal conditions. / © Hayo Lücke / nextpit There's also another piece of good news: the navigation system based on Google Maps is not only easy to use but also really clever. It takes into account all the necessary charging stops on a planned journey. What I particularly liked in the review is how it also shows the expected remaining range at the destination and does so with an amazingly high degree of accuracy!