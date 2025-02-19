In recent years, Samsung has always been at the forefront when it comes to the rapid distribution of new updates. Android 14 and its predecessors always reached the Korean manufacturer's numerous models before the end of the year. The release of Android 15 was originally planned for 2024.

However, Samsung then announced a months-long delay back in October. Four months have passed since this statement, and even after Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy S25 smartphones with Android 15, existing devices have gone without. Has Samsung quietly canceled the update altogether?

Where Is Android 15?

In an interview published by Samsung in Indonesia, the company's head of software may have explained the reasons behind the delays. One UI 7 represents the most significant update in many years and has been in development for nearly two years. In addition to Android 15, which introduces only a few new functions, Samsung’s own One UI version 7 will feature numerous new additions. Read the full statement (freely translated):

The development process of One UI is highly collaborative. There is a dedicated customer experience team that focuses on planning. This team actively identifies emerging trends by gathering insights from users and the market, then conveys those insights as requirements to our development team. Based on this input, we develop One UI, ensuring that the user interface (UI) aligns with user expectations and future trends. This planning process begins well in advance, even for upcoming UI versions. Additionally, Samsung utilizes a Beta program, allowing users to test early versions of the product and provide feedback. This is crucial because we value user input and strive to incorporate it into the final version. Meanwhile, for One UI 7, we took a slightly different approach. Typically, UI updates are released annually. However, for this version, we aimed to make a significant breakthrough, which required meticulous planning two to three years before the project even began. We wanted to create something with a greater impact, and this extended preparation period allowed us to make substantial improvements. This comprehensive process ensures that every feature, even those that may seem small, is carefully tailored to meet user needs and deliver an optimal experience.

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 series, which is already equipped with One UI 7, shows these innovations and features. Samsung has combined its own voice assistant, Bixby, with Google's Gemini AI, enabling AI functions to work seamlessly across Google and Samsung apps.

The interview does, unfortunately, not reveal which new features will make their way to older devices via the update. However, the head of software points out that new AI features require modern hardware in order to work properly.

Some functions may, therefore, only be available on selected smartphones. In particular, we only expect the new Bixby on the Galaxy S24 series and some foldable models. However, older and cheaper smartphones can at least look forward to functions such as "Circle to Search".

Is Samsung Skipping the Update Altogether?

Now that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is on the market along with Android 15, the update should also be on its way for older devices. However, it is surprising that a beta version for developers is only available for the Galaxy S24 series thus far. And even here, its release is not imminent.

According to SamMobile, three more test versions are planned. These are to be released in February, March, and April. A future release, at least for the Galaxy S24 series, would therefore be expected in May at the earliest.

Google, on the other hand, is changing the release rhythm of Android this year. Instead of a new version in late summer, new Android versions will be released in the second quarter. Another minor update will then follow in the fourth quarter. This means that Android 16 will be available in June 2025 at the latest. It is, therefore, conceivable that Samsung could skip the update to Android 15 entirely and instead offer Android 16. At least on most of its smartphones.

Until the update arrives, check here to see if your device is in line to receive One UI 7.

