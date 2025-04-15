A direct question for all e-mobility fans: Can it be a little faster? We're talking about charging electric cars, a process that still often takes quite a long time. However, BYD aims to change this and has now launched its first two electric cars that—no joke—feature charging capacities measured in megawatts, specifically up to 1,000 kW. This represents a significant leap forward for e-mobility, demonstrating what's technically possible today—provided the infrastructure keeps pace.

BYD Unveils First EV with Turbocharging Capability

Anyone who has driven an electric vehicle will be familiar with the occasionally agonizing wait while the vehicle's battery recharges. This time factor is exactly what deters many potential buyers from choosing EVs, unless they can conveniently charge overnight at home or during working hours. But the prolonged wait times might soon be history!

A few weeks ago, the Chinese manufacturer BYD introduced new charging technology promising turbocharged electric vehicles. Now, the first cars featuring this very technology are hitting the market: the BYD Han L EV sedan and the BYD Tang L EV SUV—but only in China for now.

Nevertheless, BYD is pushing the megawatt pedal when it comes to charging electric vehicles. The manufacturer claims that both new models can recharge to achieve a range of up to 400 kilometers in just five minutes!

This rapid charging capability is made possible by a 1,000-volt system and a new LFP battery based on BYD’s advanced Super E platform. Moreover, the pricing in China is surprisingly affordable: the five-meter-long Han L EV sedan starts at the equivalent of around $26,000, while the Tang L EV SUV starts just below $29,000.

While electric vehicles in around the world currently achieve fast-charging capacities of around 200 to 300 kW at best, the two new BYD models significantly raise the bar. They can handle a fast-charging power of up to one megawatt (1,000 kW)—but of course, this requires that local charging stations are equipped accordingly.

According to the manufacturer, this new battery generation should also help alleviate the “range anxiety” often experienced by potential buyers. After all, rapid recharging significantly shortens travel times, even on longer journeys, making electric cars as convenient as traditional combustion-engine vehicles.

Megawatt Charging Still Uncertain for Global Markets

Unfortunately, BYD has not yet announced whether or when it plans to offer these turbocharging electric cars in other markets around the world. A likely reason for this delay is the different power grids around the world, which would first need extensive assessment and upgrades to handle megawatt charging.

Furthermore, obtaining approvals for constructing such powerful charging stations could take months, if not years. By contrast, China has already installed its first 4,000 ultra-fast charging stations capable of delivering the promised one-megawatt charging power.