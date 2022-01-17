Ugreen HiTune X6 Review: $55.99 earbuds for bass fans
The Ugreen HiTune X6 stand out with three features on Amazon: a new price of only $55.99 from an original of $65.99, a 4.3-star rating and active noise cancellation. But does this calculation really work out, or will you get some cheap headphones with poor sound after the purchase? For this review, I kept the HiTune X6 in my ears and pockets for a week.
Rating
Good
- Solid construction
- Good wearing comfort
- Good battery life
- Surprisingly good ANC
Bad
- Sound too low at high volume
- Too bass-heavy
- No equalizer adjustment is possible
- Few comfort functions
Ugreen HiTune X6 in a nutshell
In my opinion, a pair of inexpensive in-ear Bluetooth headphones belongs in the pocket of every technology fan! The Ugreen HiTune X6 are suitable as everyday headphones if you do not have too high demands. The build quality is solid, including IPX5 certification, the sound is okay, especially with bass-heavy music, and the ANC performed surprisingly well in the test.
Buy the Ugreen HiTune X6 from Amazon
Hint: UGreen is currently running a promotion on the device. You can save $18.00 by clicking on the coupon button on Amazon, located right below the price. Additionally, you can save an extra 10% by using the code 10DMUGX6 before you check out. The final price should be $35.99.
However, there are useful comfort features on more expensive models that are missing here. The Earbuds also quickly sound tinny at higher volumes, many subtleties of the music are lost in booming bass, and there is no companion app including an equalizer function. Overall, the HiTune X6 are a good entry into the ANC earbud world, but demanding users should spend a bit more money.
Disclaimer: Ugreen provided us with the HiTune X6 for this review free of charge. In addition, Ugreen supported us financially for the creation of this review. Of course, this has no influence on the editorial opinion of NextPit.
Design & Processing
The Ugreen HiTune X6 can either be placed in your ears or in the included charging case. While they are held securely in the charging case magnetically, the manufacturer Ugreen supplies silicone tips in three sizes for your ears. The Earbuds are controlled via touch-sensitive surfaces, and the headphones lack a companion app.
What I Liked:
- Comfortable to wear.
- Compact charging case.
- Simple operation.
- IPX5 certification.
What I Disliked:
- No companion app.
- Unusual earbud shape.
- Insertion into charging case a bit fiddly.
At an online price of just under $60, I was surprised by the build quality of the Ugreen HiTune X6 after unpacking them. The plastic is high-quality and the Earbuds seem well glued together. The IPX5 certification underlines this impression - thanks to this, you can also wear the HiTune X6 while jogging or in the rain.
If you carry the charging case in your pocket, it hardly takes up any space thanks to its compact dimensions of 6 x 4 x 2.4 centimeters. This makes the HiTune X6 good headphones that you can always take with you. I also have to positively note the simple operation via touch-sensitive surfaces. You can even adjust the volume via these - a feature that many current true wireless headphones lack. However, you run the risk of making incorrect inputs in the rain due to the touch surfaces.
I also have to chalk Ugreen up to the fact that there is no companion app for adjustments and equalizers. Beyond that, the elongated shape of the Earbuds takes a bit of getting used to - personally, I don't like the look of the headphones at all. While that is a matter of taste, I also find inserting them into the charging case a bit fiddly. The headphones are charged via a USB-C cable.
Sound and ANC: Better quiet than loud
According to the manufacturer, the earbuds of the Ugreen HiTune X6 are equipped with 10 millimeter DLC drivers. Ugreen thus covers its sound transmitters with a fine layer of carbon, which is supposed to produce powerful bass and high-resolution trebles. The ANC is said to be able to filter out 90 percent of ambient noise through artificial intelligence.
What I Liked:
- ANC surprisingly effective.
- Powerful bass.
What I Disliked:
- Higher tones quickly overdrive.
- Sound quality decreases at higher volumes.
- Bass often too dominant and muffled.
- No transparency mode.
- Integrated microphones unusable.
When I first listened to the Ugreen HiTune X6, I was surprised: For $60 headphones, there is a surprising amount of bass. This is especially fun with pop songs like "Do It To It" by ACRAZE and Cherish or all other 2-minute Spotify 0815 chart songs. But even with hip-hop, it's clear that Ugreen pays too much attention to the bass overall. Eminem's flow from his 90s heyday blurs under annoyingly boomy bass in "My Name Is."
If highs come through on the Ugreen HiTune X6, they quickly overdrive. Sia's piano version of "Elastic Heart" becomes more scratchy than the singer could ever do herself. At higher volumes, this reaches the pain threshold. The mixing is not very fun, especially with delicate songs like "Castaway Angels" by Leprous. For hi-fi enjoyment, the Ugreen HiTune X6 are simply not a recommendation.
The good ANC performance was all the more surprising. You can turn it on or off by holding down the left earbud. In traffic, you walk around like in a bubble for noise protection. Especially with constant noises like aircraft noise (thanks to YouTube), the HiTune X6 cope well. It's a shame that there's no transparency mode or ANC gradation here.
The good ANC performance is particularly impressive. Listen to the voice recording above. The Earbuds are not suitable for making calls or even podcasting. However, the integrated microphones are sufficient as a makeshift for a quick phone call.
Comfort features: Neither wearer recognition, nor companion app
There are not many comfort features in the Ugreen HiTune X6. A wear detection is missing, and you will search in vain for a companion app to control the headphones in the Google Play Store and AppStore.
What I Liked:
- Headphones can be switched off individually
What I disliked Disliked:
- Hardly any comfort features
- No companion app
I can keep it short when it comes to the comfort features: The practical thing about the HiTune X6 is that you can turn off the earbuds individually with a very long tap on one of the two buttons in the ear. However, I sorely miss the following comfort features in the headphones:
- Voice assistant control
- Wear detection, which pauses the music when you take it out
- Transparency mode for ANC
- Companion app to control the headphones
- Equalizer for sound adjustment
- Multi-pairing
Again, we have to remind ourselves that these are $60 headphones. However, I want to include these things as points of criticism to show inexperienced readers what possibilities there are for ANC headphones in the meantime.
Battery: 6 hours of active music playback
According to Ugreen, the HiTune X6 last for six hours during active music playback. A total of 26 hours is possible when the device is inserted into the included charging case. The integrated quick-charging recharges you for one hour of music playback in ten minutes.
What I Liked:
- Solid battery life.
- Quick-Charging really practical.
What I Disliked:
- No wireless charging.
In everyday use, the battery life specifications turned out to be realistic. Even with ANC activated, I managed six hours of continuous playback of podcasts and music on the weekend. Only a few more expensive in-ear headphones last significantly longer. With a few interruptions, I think you can listen to music for an entire workday. You can also recharge the headphones exactly 4.3 times by inserting them into the charging case. Cool!
Ugreen also integrates Quick-Charging into the headphones, which is supposed to provide one hour of additional music enjoyment after a ten-minute charge. This is especially handy if you notice that the headphones are empty before jogging, for example. My only complaint in the battery section is the lack of wireless charging. However, that is okay in view of the price.
Detailed conclusion
The fact that the Ugreen HiTune X6 shine with a real top rating on Amazon shows that the manufacturer meets the mass taste. This means decent bass reproduction, solid ANC, and long battery life. Together with the design, which does not look like Apple at all, the headphones enjoy great popularity. In the test of a music lover, who often wears many times more expensive headphones, the conclusion is more negative.
The sound quality of the HiTune X6 is not really convincing. The basses show up too dominant, high tones become painful too quickly, and even overdrive in the process. Ugreen also misses the chance to provide an equalizer for the sound settings. The manufacturer will have to supply a companion app. The integrated microphones are also unusable even for making calls.
However, the ANC is surprisingly good, which is comparable with the much more expensive models we have tested. However, a transparency mode is missing, just like many other comfort features that exist in Bluetooth headphones in 2022. To end on a good note: The battery life is really solid - just like the construction quality.
So should you buy the Ugreen HiTune X6? Gladly, if you have few expectations on sound quality and are simply looking for cheap ANC earbuds on the go. For anyone else, I recommend our list of the best in-ear Bluetooth headphones with ANC.
