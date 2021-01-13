TikTok tightens privacy by default, for the kids

If you don't know what TikTok is, you're too old for this game. For the youth of today, TikTok is the social media platform. The short video app today it was announced that it is making young teens’ accounts more private by default, updating the privacy settings for 13 to 15-year-old users.

The tighter privacy rules centre around options for commenting on videos made by younger users, even if their accounts are public. TikTok users aged 13 to 15 will only be able to choose between 'Friends' or 'No One', with the 'Everyone comment' setting being removed.

In addition, TikTok's Duet and Stitch features will only be available on content created by users age 16 and over. Anyone under the age of 16 will also no longer be able to download videos. For users aged 16-17, the default setting for Duet and Stitch will now also be set to 'Friends'. Finally, the setting "Suggest your account to others" will be switched off by default for users ages 13-15.

TikTok says it wants its younger users to be able to make informed choices about what and with whom they choose to share, which includes whether they want to open their account to public views. "By engaging them early in their privacy journey, we can enable them to make more deliberate decisions about their online privacy," wrote Eric Han, Head of US Safety, TikTok.