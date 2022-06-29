Tern NBD is a low-step urban e-bike starting at $3,900

Tern, a Taiwan-based company, has introduced a new ultra-low step electric bike . The NBD, which stands for New Bike Day, is an urban e-bike designed for both short and tall riders. It comes in two trim levels and retails starting at $3,900 in the US.

TL;DR

Tern's new NBD e-bike is designed with ultra-low step frame.

The e-bike is powered by an external Bosch battery with up to 108/118 km range.

Tern NBD S5i and P8i will be launched in Q1 2023 for $4,700 and $3,900, respectively.

Advantages of Tern NBD e-bike

Tern NBD is one of the most portable battery-powered bicycles from the company. The bike itself weighs around 23 kg (51 lbs.) while maximum gross weight is about 140 kg or almost 309 pounds. It features an adjustable proprietary Tern Andros stem. Moreover, the handle bar adapts to the stem and the seat post is adjustable without the use of extra tools.

Tern NBD urban low-step e-bike is available in two trim levels / © Tern

The biggest selling point of Tern NBD is the ultra-low step paired with the ultra-long frame design. It fits any rider as short as 147 cm (4 feet 10 inches) and tall as 190 cm (6 feet 3 inches) comfortably according to Tern. In addition, it boasts a wide ergonomic Ergon grip while providing an upright riding position.

Difference between Tern NBD P8i vs NBD S5i

Powering the Tern NBD is a Bosch e-assist motor that is available in two variants along with two battery pack options. The more affordable NBD P8i offers 50Nm torque and maximum speed of 25 kph (20 mph). The external Bosch PowerPack 400 can deliver a range of up to 108 km (67 miles) in a single charge. Conversely, NBD S5i with PowerPack 500 produces 65 Nm torque and up to 118 km range.

Both models of Tern NBD use Shimano hubs and shifter on top of the low-maintenance Gates carbon drive belt. Riders can take advantage of the Schwalbe Big Apple tires under 55-406 size. Lastly, a Bosch Intuvia display is included when purchasing the e-bike.

Pricing and colors of Tern NBD

Tern NBD is scheduled to arrive in Q1 2023. The NBD P8i is cheaper at $3900 and has red and silver blue variants. Opting for the more expensive NBD S5i will get you a set of Magura brakes and Nexus 5 hub with a 5-speed shifter. The latter is available in bronze or blue for $4,700.

Let us know what your thoughts are when buying an e-bike for more than $2000.