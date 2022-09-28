Sony Xperia Pro-G: Is this the next Playstation phone?

We are slowly entering the last quarter of 2022 and Sony still owes us a successor of the Sony Xperia Pro I camera flagship smartphone. The rumor mill wants to see such a smartphone released in the future in the possible form of the Sony Xperia Pro-G. However, the "G" stands for a gaming smartphone in this case. This is not such a bad idea actually, where Sony reigns supreme in terms of next-gen gaming consoles with the PlayStation 5, although Microsoft's Xbox does give the PlayStation 5 a run for its money.

Sony Xperia Pro-G gaming smartphone a possibility this year

We would like to explicitly point out at this point that this information hails from a relatively unknown tipster on Sina Weibo. However, various magazines have already taken the bait. Nevertheless, we do take this rumor with a healthy pinch of salt just not to disappoint ourselves when it does not turn out to be true. As the online magazine "Sumahodigest" and "Notebookcheck" reported, Sony seems to be planning a successor to the Sony Xperia Pro I which we reviewed, in the form of the Xperia Pro-G. It still remains unclear whether the device will be available in the future and whether the Android smartphone will once again focus on camera or gaming qualities.

Will the Xperia Pro-G succeed the Sony Xperia Pro I? / © NextPit

Tipster "cat_Nya", who by all intents and purposes, specializes in smartphone cameras, has once again announced three installed 12-megapixel sensors (IMX870 and IMX758) for the aforementioned Sony Xperia Pro-G. This smartphone is thus supposed to cover equivalent focal lengths of 16, 24, 35, and 70 millimeters. When it comes to photography, you get a focal length of 35 millimeters that has become particularly popular due to photographers like Henri Cartier-Bresson. From his point of view, the 35 mm lens comes closest to the actual field of view of the human eye.

Furthermore, the leaker revealed that the Sony Xperia Pro-G is supposed to be a gaming smartphone thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC powering it. That would at least be an area where Sony could also deliver well due to its expertise with the PlayStation 5. However, the latest claims from the rather reliable tipster "Digital Chat Station", wanted to see the 1-inch Sony IMX989 image sensor, are opposed to that. However, our source directly mentioned that the information could also be related to a less-than-reliable translation from the Japanese language. Sony Semiconductor does not differentiate the numbers 5, 7, and 9. Thus, a "7" in the research and development department can also also be a "9" in mass production when it happens later.

I mentioned at the beginning that there is plenty of room for speculation. What would be your favorite function in a future Sony flagship? Do you prefer a heavier emphasis on photography or a gaming smartphone like the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play?