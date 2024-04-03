Sony Xperia 1 VI Camera Hardware Might Not See Improvements

Sony's Xperia 1 V or Mark V (review) is lauded for its top-class camera quality which is both attributed to the hardware setup and software processing. While Sony always introduced camera upgrades in its flagship phone every year, it does appear they are not giving the Xperia 1 VI the same treatment.

No camera upgrade for the Sony Xperia VI?

Based on the chatter on China's Weibo as shared by Sumaho Digest, it was mentioned the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 VI will retain the same triple camera configuration at the back. Based on that, it means the primary 48 MP module with wide optics alongside the 12 MP ultrawide and 12 MP telephoto cameras will be carried over.

It should be noted the Xperia 1 V debuted with a 48 MP sensor so it's not all that surprising if Sony decides not to update this camera module in 2024. However, that's a different case for the ultrawide and telephoto sensors because they have been utilized since the 2021 Xperia 1 III. Hence, it will be disappointing if the company continues to adopt them in their next flagship camera phone.

The back of the Xperia 1 Mark V now has a ribbed design and provides more grip. / © nextpit

Based on what we know, Sony will introduce camera improvements via the software. Much of that could come from the new ISP (Image Signal Processing) in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC that will most likely power the Xperia 1 VI. At the same time, it is possible they are tapping on the power of AI to further boost image quality and accuracy on the handset.

How will the Sony Xperia VI be different from the Xperia V?

Beyond the camera, the Xperia 1 VI is rumored to arrive with a more conventional form factor by having a shorter but wider build than the Xperia 1 V. As a result, Sony is also touted to downgrade the display's resolution. In addition, it should boot on Android 14 and include a new anti-fake camera system.

Sony is expected to make the Xperia 1 VI official as early as this month or in May, although the actual availability of the device might only happen after a couple of months from the announcement.

What do you want to see in the Sony Xperia 1 VI? Will having the same camera hardware disappoint you? We're eager to hear your thoughts on this. Let's discuss them in the comments.