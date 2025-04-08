Skoda’s Elroq RS Brings Sporty Style to the Compact SUV Segment

Attention electric car fans! Skoda has launched the new Elroq RS, the sporty-looking spearhead among compact SUVs with an electric drive. If you're in the mood for plenty of power, impressive specifications, and maybe even an exclusive color, then this is the car for you. The best thing? All-wheel drive and an adaptive chassis to boot.

Skoda Elroq RS: All About Sport!

Some of you will remember how Skoda announced the normal Elroq at the end of last year in three different versions with different engines and batteries. The actual flagship model has just been announced: the Elroq RS. Similar to the Enyaq RS, it was designed to appeal to people who like their electric cars to be a little faster.

To this end, the manufacturer has packed the Elroq RS with all-wheel drive and a remarkable 250 kW / 340 hp system output under the hood, distributed across two motors. According to Skoda, it can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds. Armed with standard 21-inch aluminum wheels, it can reach speeds of up to 180 km/h.

When it comes to the battery, the developers at Skoda have treated themselves to an 84 kWh battery (net 79 kWh) for the RS version. This should get you up to 550 kilometers according to the WLTP standard. When you are on the highway for a longer period of time while pressing the pedal to the metal, you will probably have a 400 to 450-kilometer range instead.

If you were to find yourself running out of juice, you can recharge at the fast charging station under optimum conditions at speeds of up to 185 kW. It should then take around 26 minutes to go from 10 to 80 percent. Charging from a wallbox or a normal charging station, you can charge at up to 11 kW alternating current.

Compact SUV with all-wheel drive and other sporty extras: the Skoda Elroq RS. / © Skoda

Adaptive Chassis: On Board and Ready

The new top Elroq model comes with an adaptive chassis as standard, which allows you to adjust the dampers, progressive steering, and stylish Matrix LED headlights. The driver's seat is electrically adjustable and even has a massage function. These extras are optional for the front passenger seat, so you have to pay extra for them. Over in front, designers have hidden various sensors and radar systems behind a black "tech deck face". The primary keyword? Safety!

The side window strips, roof rails, hood, the Skoda lettering at the rear, and the exterior mirror caps also arrive in glossy black. The trunk holds a decent 470 liters and if you fold the rear seats down, you even have up to 1,580 liters of space. The tailgate opens and closes electrically, which makes it super practical!

In addition to the normal colors that you are already familiar with from the Elroq, the RS is also available in the exclusive Mamba Green color that is really striking! The rear windows are darkened for a sportier look. And inside? Heated sports seats await the driver and front passenger for a more comfortable ride. There is also a three-spoke sports steering wheel, which can also be heated.

Behind the steering wheel, you have access to a 5-inch “Digital Cockpit”, and in the middle is a 13-inch screen, which is complemented by a head-up display. We like how there are four USB ports that can charge your smartphones at up to 45 watts. Wireless charging is also possible in front, with up to 15 watts and ventilation to prevent your smartphone from overheating.

Official Pricing Still Under Wraps

Well, when will you finally be able to see the Skoda Elroq RS at dealerships? Unfortunately, Skoda has not revealed this yet. However, it is clear that the price will be more expensive than the already available sport line variant.

This currently costs at least $54,000. So don't be surprised if the RS starts at over $50,000, but when you factor in the tariffs set in place, nobody really knows for sure if this ride is even going to end up in the US. But it still sounds like a cool car, don't you think?