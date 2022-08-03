Samsung self-repair: Fix your broken Galaxy device starting today

After several months of waiting, Samsung's self-repair is finally launching in the US. The initiative was announced way back in April and in collaboration with iFixit. It's only today that you can finally order parts of your broken Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet before making your own repairs, at least on select models.

TL;DR

Samsung's self-repair program initially covers Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, and Tab S7.

The self-repair program will give options for a complete fix kit or part-only replacements.

There is no word yet if when it will be expanded to other Samsung Galaxy models such as the Galaxy S22.

As already mentioned, the program will only cover the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Tab S7+ at launch. But this will include all variants of each smartphone series such as Ultra and Plus models. The selection of genuine parts is also limited to replacement screens, batteries, back glass, and charging ports with the prices ranging from $67 all the way to $240.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Get the Galaxy Tab S8 for $100 less from Amazon. To device database

Unlike Apple's self-service program that requires renting a bulky apparatus, Samsung will give owners the option to order a complete kit that will include all the necessary tools for each replacement part. Users who opt for the kit can find precision screw drivers and prying tools as well as a display suction cup.

Samsung Self-repair program supports Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy Tab S7+ at launch. / © Samsung

Of course, each repair will be accompanied by an iFixit replacement guide you can download from the company's website. There are also available video tutorials published online. More importantly, Samsung will provide a free return slip so that you can send the broken parts back to them for recycling.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S22+ Planning to upgrade? Check out the Galaxy S22 which is now discounted from Amazon. To device database

But before doing their own repair, Samsung reminds the owners to check the warranty status of their device and if it is covered with a Samsung Care+. If you prefer not fixing your own device, the South Korean brand is even offering contactless mail-in repair or a same-day service in select locations in the US. It is unclear if or when Samsung will expand its coverage to other models particularly on the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8.

Are you confident to make your own repairs if provided a guide and the necessary tools? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.