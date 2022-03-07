Samsung may cut the included charger with mid-range devices

Soon, Samsung is to introduce some new mid-range smartphones! However, a rumor is now causing a stir on the web. According to a leak, Samsung wants to do without an in-box charger to progress its plans for sustainability. But does that really make sense for inexpensive smartphones?

According to a leak, Samsung wants to drop included chargers in upcoming devices.

A, F, and M-Series are said to be affected.

This move expands the "Galaxy for the Planet" environmental initiative.

Apple started the no charger trend some time ago, which Samsung immediately followed. Since then, flagship smartphones have been shipped without chargers. Headphones are also projected to vanish from flagships in 2022.

According to a tweet by Yogesh Brar, Samsung will do away with the included goodies in the mid-range smartphones in the future. For now, the A and M series are to be affected in particular.

No in-box chargers for upcoming M & A series models



— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 7, 2022

For inexpensive smartphones, omitting the charger is more critical than for flagships. Firstly, the M and A series are targeted at customers who either do not use a smartphone yet or have an old device and need an upgrade. The required additional charger purchase is thus more likely - and certainly even harder to cope with for people who buy aim at budget phones.

Usually, the included wired chargers are usually the only way to charge cheap phones. While most high-end smartphones already come with wireless charging, most manufacturers skimp on the feature for budget models. So chargers are much more necessary on inexpensive phones.

"Galaxy for the Planet" as an environmental protection excuse

Samsung has recently emphasized that it wants to reduce its ecological footprint. Samsung's environmental protection goals are to be achieved by 2025 by using recycled plastic from ghost nets, and the company also wants to reduce waste in production in the long run. Whether these attempts make sense or Samsung is just greenwashing has been under discussion since the first announcement of the charger removal.

Last year, the manufacturer Fairphone showed the drastic measures required to create sustainable smartphones. With the modular Fairphone 4, the manufacturer released a smartphone where you automatically buy compensation for the resulting electronic waste. This came on top of the already included recycled materials.

The NextPit community revealed in a survey that they consider environmental protection essential, so it remains to be seen whether Samsung is betting on the right cards or playing with consumer trust.

What do you think about Samsung no longer including chargers? Do you think it contributes to environmental protection, or does Samsung want to save money? Let us know in the comments!