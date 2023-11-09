Samsung's Galaxy XR May Launch Along with Galaxy Z Flip 6 in 2024

Before Apple announced its ultra-premium Vision Pro headset back in June, Samsung first revealed its plans of launching a next-gen XR and mixed-reality headset that will be powered by Android and equipped with Snapdragon's chip . While they didn't provide the exact date for when this is going to happen, a new rumor speculates this could debut in the second half of 2024.

Samsung 'Galaxy XR' launch date

In a report by South Korean outlet JoongAng, Samsung could announce the XR headset by the later part of 2024. The forecast suggests that the launch could coincide with the second Unpacked event of Samsung in July or August next year. Notably, this is the same gathering that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip are expected to break cover.

And although this sees the Samsung-branded headset from being official, the publication added that the availability might only take place at the end of 2024. By that time, the Apple Vision Pro had already been made available in the market for a year.

Samsung's Odyssey Plus virtual reality headset / © NextPit

What might be the final moniker of Samsung's next-gen headset

It's unclear what the upcoming Galaxy XR headset will be called. But according to the source, the product carries an “Infinite” internal name, which likely is a nod to one of the possible selling features, like a type of display it is enlisting. In addition, it tipped to utilize the same type of OLED screen as the Vision Pro. This is not a big surprise given Samsung is a supplier of panels to Apple.

Beyond the release timing, not much is known about the Galaxy XR headset, such as the price or design. But with what we know, it is running on an Android-based operating system that Google is specially developing for AR and VR applications. It is also confirmed that it should feature one of Qualcomm's advanced XR chipsets.

What other features do you think the Samsung XR headset should get for it to properly rival the Apple Vision Pro? Let us know your answers in the comments.