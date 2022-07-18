Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) leaked! New price, faster processor

Samsung could soon launch the Galaxy Tab A7 2022 model. The update to its budget slate has been long overdue, considering the last Galaxy Tab A7 was unveiled at the end of 2020. Surprisingly, Samsung's upcoming tablet could offer minor changes—aside from the processor and price—according to the latest leak.

TL;DR

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) will offer a slightly faster processor.

The remaining specs and design remain unchanged.

Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) sees a lower pricing.

A frequent tipster from Twitter who goes by the alias of Snoopy Tech has shared some disappointing news about the Galaxy Tab A7 (2022). In terms of hardware specifications and design, the tablet SM-T503N model will be nearly identical to Galaxy Tab A7 from two years ago, says the leaker.

A faster processor on Galaxy Tab A7 (2022)

Allegedly, the tablet is said to boast almost the same under-the-hood components, including 32GB of expandable storage paired with 3GB of RAM. Also carried over is the 8MP main camera, 5MP selfie snapper, 7040mAh battery and 10.4-inch TFT LCD screen with 1200x2000 resolution. Seemingly, only the processor is going to be new.

As for the scant differences, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) could potentially receive a slight boost in gaming and performance with the Unisoc T618 that is also found on Galaxy Tab A8 (2021). In theory, the chipset offers a higher processor clock speed as well as better graphics compared to the Snapdragon 662 chip. The only potential downside here is that it's still based on 12nm which may translate to a slightly poorer battery life.

Cheaper price for the same design

Along with the unchanged internal specifications, Samsung will also keep the design of the Galaxy Tab A7 (2020). It is unclear if we get the same dimensions and color options too. For the pricing, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) could bring a significant price cut this year. Depending on your region, the tablet could arrive at $199—cheaper by about $30 from 2020's pricing.

Considering the cheaper price, do you think it will be reasonable for Samsung to carry over almost everything from its dated tablet to the new Galaxy A7? Let us know.