4-Pack Galaxy SmartTag 2 at 30% Off is a Must-Buy for Samsung Users

If you missed buying the Galaxy SmartTag 2 on the recent Black Friday, don't fret. Now, there's another great opportunity to buy the 4-pack smart tracker for their all-time low price of $70 on Amazon. That's equivalent to $12.5 off per SmartTag 2 and ultimately saving you $30 from the usual price of the set at $100.

The set you'll be getting includes two black and two white variants of the tag. And if you want to individually purchase the tag, this sets you $25 – which is quite a difference compared to the per tag for the 4-pack.

Why you should add Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 to your Galaxy ecosystem

Essentially, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 (review) features an overhauled new design. The wider keyhole ring makes it more efficient to hook the tag on your items, bike, or pets, while the elliptical form is slightly discreet and lighter than the original Galaxy SmartTag. The tag is IP67 certified as well, meaning it can withstand water splashes and rain, which is great for outdoor trips.

More than the appearance, Samsung gave the Galaxy SmartTag 2 new and improved features. It comes with ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity for more precise tracking through the Find My network of Samsung. You just need a compatible Galaxy smartphone UWB. Additionally, there is also a very efficient Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 with the battery compartment opened
The CR2032 battery tray features a rubber seal to keep the IP67 water resistance. / © nextpit

Perhaps the biggest upgrade from the previous Galaxy SmartTag is the battery life. The Galaxy SmartTag 2 is rated to last 500 days before you will need to replace its CR2032 cell. But if you enable low-power mode, the SmartTag 2 can further give you up to 700 days of usage, that's double on its predecessor.

The SmartTag 2 works with Samsung devices only, and it's unclear whether Samsung will update it to support a cross-platform anti-tracking feature that is coming to other Android smart tags like the Chipolo Point line. But right now, the device is already a solid pair for any Galaxy users.

If you're buying the SmartTag 2, what are you tagging with it? Share with us in the comments on how do you use a smart tag or tracker.

