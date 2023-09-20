Samsung May Drop Galaxy S24 Ultra's Zoom Down to iPhone's Level

Samsung has utilized a periscope camera capable of 10x optical zoom from the Galaxy S20 Ultra all the way to the Galaxy S23 Ultra (review) , but it may ditch this on the Galaxy S24 Ultra based on a new report. Rather, the snapper is said to be replaced by a bigger sensor but with a lower optical zoom level.

Camera downgrade for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

According to reliable tipster Ice Universe, the Koreans are revamping the telephoto camera on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Particularly, the current 10 MP periscope with 10x zoom and a 1/3.52" sensor size will be replaced by a standard and bigger sensor measured at 1/2.52” and that is equipped with a 50 MP resolution and 5x optical zoom.

If to materialize, it would put the Galaxy S24 Ultra's zoom capabilities on par with the newly released Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. The latter camera phone takes advantage of a tetra-prism lens design to deliver a 5x optical zoom, which is a substantial upgrade from the 3x zoom from its predecessor. Interestingly, another device that uses 3x and 5x zooms setup is the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

It's unclear what is the reason behind the iteration, but it is safe to say this may enable Samsung to retain the competitive price of the device given most alternatives have their prices gone up.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra may use the same 50 MP sensor used on the Xiaomi 13 Pro's telephoto. / © NextPit

The new claim actually refutes the previous report from the same source of Samsung replacing the 10 MP telephoto with 3x zoom on the Galaxy S24 Ultra by a new 50 MP camera. It turns out this sensor is planned for the 10x periscope camera instead.

However, the company could still introduce improvements to its regular 3x 10 MP telephoto camera or the same to what it did on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. On the other hand, both the ultrawide and selfie could retain the 12 MP sensor.

Other hardware upgrades stored for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Besides the zoom shooters, the Galaxy S24 Ultra was rumored to use an updated 200 MP main camera that uses an HP2SX Isocell. The new sensor could likely bring optimized performance from the previous 200 MP snapper. The flagship could also the first from the line to sport a titanium frame similar to the iPhone 15 Pro and the brightest AMOLED mobile screen ever produced by Samsung.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

If Samsung's goal is to keep the price of the Galaxy S24 Ultra unchanged, would it be logical for them to downgrade the cameras on the device? We're interested to hear your thoughts on this.