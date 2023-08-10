Hot topics

Galaxy S24's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Has Beaten Apple's Chip (Partly)

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip is set to debut in October. It's expected to power the entire Samsung Galaxy S24 line next year. While the chip's performance was revealed in an earlier benchmark, a new testing result with the Galaxy S24+ as the test bed unit has now appeared even with a more significant processor performance gain compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Based on the Geekbench listing that was spotted by NotebookCheck, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 outputs single core and multicore scores at 2,233 and 6,661 respectively. These numbers are notably higher over its predecessor. By percentage, the single core is 18 percent higher and about 30 percent in multicore using the listed Geekbench 6 scores of the Galaxy S23+ (review) model at 1866/4947.

However, if compared to the average score of iPhone 15 Pro Max's A16 Bionic at 2500/6300, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is still lagging in single core while it would be somehow ahead in the multicore section against Apple's silicon.

Geekbench result of the Samsung Galaxy S24+ with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip
Geekbench result of the Samsung Galaxy S24+ with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. / © Geekbench

Apart from the benchmark results, the new Qualcomm flagship mobile chip uses an octa-core processor configuration. The main CPU core is headlined by a Cortex-X4 that has a clock speed of 3.3 GHz. Furthermore, the GPU is said to be an Adreno 750, although its graphics performance difference from the Adreno 740 is still unknown.

Likewise, it's unclear if Samsung will continue to offer an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on the Galaxy S24 range, which is similar to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review) with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

If Samsung follows it usual schedule, the Galaxy S24 (Plus) and Galaxy S24 Ultra could be announced in January or February in 2024. And more than the chipset, the vanilla Galaxy S24 pair are tipped to feature an upgraded AMOLED display and a bigger battery on the Galaxy S24+ variant.

What do you think of these Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark results? Are these numbers your basis before buying a smartphone? We'd like to hear your thoughts on this.

