Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE with Thin Bezels Rumored to Arrive in July

nextpit Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Orage
© nextpit
It's just almost 6 months since Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 FE (review), but now we're getting the first insights about its premium smartphone successor. The latest consensus indicates that the Galaxy S24 FE could break cover as early as July and may be launched alongside Samsung's next-gen foldable devices.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launch date

Based on the information gathered by The Elec, Samsung has already started production of the display driver for the said Fan Edition handset. This points out that the device could be mass-produced in the coming weeks while the actual unveiling could happen in summer according to the outlet.

Essentially, that puts it between the last week of June to August. However, July is the most plausible month for that because it is rumored Samsung will hold the next Unpacked in the second week of the said month. The improved Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Watch 7 are expected to be announced at the said event.

The S23 FE's thick bezels make it look outdated.
The thick bezels make the Galaxy S23 FE look outdated from the front. / © nextpit

Regardless of the exact date, the timing would make the launch of the Galaxy S24 FE earlier than the Galaxy S23 FE given the latter was unveiled in October. However, the adjustment in the timetable is not totally surprising as Samsung also made the Galaxy S24 (review) official earlier.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE's biggest changes known so far

Not much is known about the Galaxy S24 FE. but it is stated the company is confident enough to produce millions of the handset. In addition, the display on it should see a dramatic bezel reduction similar to the standard Galaxy S24 models.

It is also safe to say Samsung is giving it a faster processor. If the tide is on our side, perhaps they could enlist the Exynos 2400 found in the current flagship Galaxy phones or the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. But of course, they could apply cost-cutting measures by picking the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 after all.

Apart from the chip, the Galaxy S24 FE should be distinguished from the non-FE Galaxy S24 through the muted camera selection and less premium materials in its exterior. It's unclear how much it will cost, but for comparison, the Galaxy S23 FE has been priced for $599 at launch and has been regularly discounted since then.

What features or improvements would you wish to see on the Fan Edition Galaxy S24? Would you like to see bigger displays and bigger battery capacity? Hit us up with your answers in the comments.

Source: The Elec

