Samsung wants an insane battery life on Galaxy S23 (Ultra) via this feature

Samsung is nearing to announce the Galaxy S23 series by early next year. While the design of the upcoming flagship trio is speculated to be minor change from this year's Galaxy S22, Samsung may want to focus on the devices' internal hardware. A fresh report hints that Samsung may also introduce Light mode, which could further boost the battery life of the Galaxy S23 (Ultra).

TL;DR

Samsung is said to introduce Light mode on the Galaxy S23.

The feature has debuted with the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Light mode will extend the battery life of the device when activated.

The Light mode is a new performance profile that debuted with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. According to leaker IceUniverse, Samsung intends to integrate this feature into the Galaxy S23 series as well. The source adds that Light mode will be different from a power saver mode because the former will decrease the processing speed of the CPU thus extending the screen-on-time.

Surprisingly, Light mode won't affect the performance of games as Samsung's custom Game Booster will handle this task. On the Galaxy Z Fold 4, users can pick between standard or light mode options from the settings under the performance profile. It's unclear if the same interface will be carried over on the Galaxy S23 when enabling the Light mode.

Galaxy S23 bigger battery and a more efficient chipset

Samsung's Galaxy S23 is shaping up to be a battery powerhouse. Earlier leaks indicated that battery capacities of both vanilla Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus models will notably increase. The former is speculated to house a 3900 mAh battery pack while the plus variant is presumed to get a much bigger increase maxing at 4878 mAh.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 (Ultra) is expected to benefit from the more efficient yet faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. As per the benchmark listing, the unannounced SoC has an encouraging multi-core and may reduce the gap with Apple's Bionic A16.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Light mode on Galaxy phones? Do you think it will benefit the users? We'd love to hear your answers.