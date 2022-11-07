Samsung Galaxy S23: Snapdragon equipped worldwide for the 1st time

Rather unexpectedly, Qualcomm confirmed the rumors that a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be installed in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series planned for the beginning of February for the first time worldwide. So, no more Snapdragon exclusivity for the US and Asia, but also markets in Europe, Latin America, and Africa, as well.

TL;DR

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is supposed to be released in 2023 already in the 1st week of February.

All three models are to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Qualcomm once again confirms the same chipset worldwide.

Qualcomm confirms worldwide support for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

This year, Snapdragon Summit 2022 will take place Nov. 15-17 / © Qualcomm

Qualcomm will soon hold its annual Snapdragon Summit 2022 in Hawaii. With the expected launch of its new flagship processor, probably called Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 according to its naming scheme. Qualcomm CEO Christiano Amon had already confirmed in a meeting with investors at the end of July that the company would cooperate with Samsung worldwide in the future. Qualcomm CFO (Chief Financial Officer) Akash Palkhiwala gave more hints in the same direction in a quarterly report.

Also interesting: The best Samsung smartphones in 2022

In a conference call, Palkhiwala announced that they expect a strong increase in sales in the first quarter of 2023. This is because they could expand the share of production to chipsets for the Galaxy S22 series, to a global share in the coming year—by which they should mean Qualcomm chipsets for all models in the S23 series.

So from a March quarter perspective, you're right, the benefit from the Samsung launch for the new phone would be in the

– in kind of the second half of the March quarter. So it comes in towards the end of the quarter, but that will be an advantage, whereas our share from 75% in G S22 goes up to global share in G S23.



Snapdragon and Exynos face to face: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 865

So that should finally put an end to that tragedy as well. In recent years, more and more S-series customers outside the US and China have complained that they got an inferior phone with the Exynos processor installed. There were petitions calling for Samsung to abandon the two-chip strategy. Blatant performance and energy differences between the two processors were shown in a wide variety of tests.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Android Smartphone, 6,8 Zoll Dynamic AMOLED Display, 5.000 mAh Akku, 256 GB/12 GB RAM, Phantom Black, inkl. 36 Monate Herstellergarantie To device database

How did you feel about it all these years? Did you not care about the processor in the end or did you feel disadvantaged with an Exynos processor? Feel free to write us your opinion in the comments.