More light please: Galaxy S23 could finally match Ultra's display brightness

Apart from the bigger battery capacity and display size, Galaxy S22+ owners have another perk they enjoy over the smaller Galaxy S22 which is a higher peak brightness. Samsung is boosting up the display on this year's Galaxy S23 so it will finally match the level of the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra according to a prominent leaker.

Although Samsung uses a similar Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel in last year's trio, the Galaxy S22 only produces 1300 nits maximum brightness compared to the Galaxy S22 Plus and Ultra (review) which boast 1750 nits. This results in Galaxy S22 having a less visible display outdoors, especially under bright and sunny conditions.

In his latest Tweet, reliable leaker Roland Quandt claims that Samsung is putting equal peak brightness on the entire Galaxy S23 lineup. He added that the 1750 nits max value will be retained, which means Samsung will be notching up the Galaxy S23's display with 450 nits more.

Despite the increase, the brightness level of the upcoming Galaxy S23 series will still be below the iPhone 14 Pro duo's 2000 nits in HBM or highest brightness mode. But given the vanilla Galaxy S23 is comparable to iPhone 14 in pricing, it would still put Samsung's handset in a far better position as the latter can only reach 1200 nits.

Samsung Galaxy S23 price shakeup

Meanwhile, the same source is now alleging a price increase for the Galaxy S23 models in Europe. Accordingly, a Spanish retailer is set to offer the smaller Galaxy S23 at €959 ($1044) while the Galaxy S23+ with a starting 256GB storage will cost €1209 ($1317). Samsung's most premium Galaxy S23 Ultra with 8/256 GB configuration should retail from €1409 ($1535).

The prices are close to the figures based on a French listing that was shared earlier. On that note, the US is the only country mentioned that will not get the pricier Galaxy S23.

Galaxy S23 (128GB) Galaxy S23+ (256GB) Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB) USA $799 $999 $1199 Australia AUS $1,350 (US$ 936) AUS $1650 (US$ 1144) AUS $1950 (US$ 1350) France €959 (US$ 1039) €1219 (US$ 1320) €1419 (US$ 1537) South Korea KW 1,119,000 (US$ 942) KW 1,397,000 (US$ 1098) KW 1,599,400 (US$ 1258) Spain €959 ($1044) €1209 ($1317) €1409 ($1535)

Are you planning on upgrading to one of the Galaxy S23 models this year? What features are you looking forward to trying? We'd love to hear your thoughts.