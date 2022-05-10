Galaxy S23 to feature Samsung's 2nd gen 200MP Isocell HP3 sensor

We're still several months away from the Galaxy S23 event early next year. But a new report suggests that Samsung is already preparing to equip its next Galaxy S flagship smartphone with a yet unannounced Isocell sensor. The rumored 200 megapixels Isocell HP3 could almost double the current sensor of the Galaxy S22 Ultra .

Samsung's new 200MP Isocell HP3 sensor likely to be announced this year.

The Galaxy S23 may come with the improved 200MP HP3 sensor.

It is unlikely the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 will feature the said sensor.

We've already seen what the humongous 200MP ISOCELL HP1 will look like on the upcoming Motorola flagship. However, Samsung has another 200MP Isocell sensor dubbed as HP3 in the works. The new sensor is slated to arrive on next year's Galaxy S23 Ultra based on the rumor.

Advantages of Samsung's 200MP Isocell sensors

As for how it will differ in comparison to the HP1 is yet to be confirmed. Both sensors are said to utilize Samsung's pixel-binning technology, which combines several pixels into one and then produces brighter and sharper images. In addition, having a large sensor could also output digitally zoomed videos at higher resolutions compared to smaller sensors with less megapixels.

The source adds that Samsung is done developing the Isocell HP3 sensor and they are in the stage of pre-production as of this writing. It is unlikely that the much-anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will get the said camera upgrade. Primarily, it is the thin foldable design of the Galaxy Z devices that prevents them from having a massive sensor.

In terms of availability, Samsung has kept it mum in regards to the identity of the Isocell HP3. But considering the HP1 was already announced last September, it is likely that we'll see the unveiling of the Isocell HP3 some time this summer.

Are you excited about the megapixel rush in smartphones? Or do you not care about the numbers at all? Let us hear your comments.