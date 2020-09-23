The new Galaxy S20 FE is the Samsung flagship we deserve

Owners of the Galaxy S20 are going to be upset: Samsung has presented a new edition of the current flagship as a "Fan Edition" in bright colors. The special thing for European, however, is that the 5G version comes with the top processor from Qualcomm. Finally, a Galaxy S20, which is available in Europe with a Snapdragon 865 SoC. If this is not a real "Fan Edition", then I don't know what is!

Samsung fans have long agreed that the Galaxy smartphones with Qualcomm processors offered in the USA are a tick "better" than the European version with Samsung's own Exynos SoC. The eternal mourning for a Snapdragon in Galaxy models will come to an end with the new Fan Edition of the Galaxy S20. Galaxy fans can now purchase the S20 with Snapdragon 865 and 5G modem with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage for €730.

A colorful selection of colors for the fan edition of the Samsung Galaxy S20. / © Samsung

However, this does not mean the end of the "Snapdragon vs. Exynos" dispute, because the regular, non-5G version of the Galaxy S20 FE still comes with the Exynos 990, and two versions are available: 6/128 GB and for €633 or 8/256 GB for €719. So the Galaxy S20 with the Snapdragon processor does not come to Europe in a 256 GB version.

Otherwise, not much is happening with the new edition of the Samsung smartphone. The S20 FE comes with three cameras on the back (wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto) and the wide-angle camera on the front with 32-megapixel resolution. The AMOLED display supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz and offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The 4,500 mAh battery is supplied with new power via cable up to 25 watts or up to 15 watts via inductive charging; a fingerprint sensor and a MicroSD card slot for memory cards up to 1 TB are also available.

The triple camera of the basic model is also onboard. / © Samsung

Galaxy S20 FE: the price drop now becomes noticeable

The most important optical distinguishing feature between the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition and the standard version are the case colors. Samsung has opted for bright pastel colors and gaudy tones, giving the S20 a fresh, youthful touch. Six new colors are available for the 4G and 5G versions: Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud White, Cloud Red, and Cloud Orange.

The prices of the S20 Fan Editions are particularly interesting: the smallest model with an Exynos processor and 128GB of storage costs €633. The version with 8GB of RAM costs €899 at launch. The other 4G version costs €719 and offers 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. So a 12 GB of RAM version is missing in the Fan Edition. The Galaxy S20 with Snapdragon 865 and 5G will be released for €730. Interested parties can pre-order the colorful Galaxy smartphone from today in the Samsung online shop. The phone will be available from October 2nd, and other retailers will list the device.