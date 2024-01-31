Hot topics

Galaxy Fit 3's Specs and Battery Life Leaked Ahead of Launch

Samsung wrapped its Unpacked event a couple of weeks ago, but the Galaxy Fit 3 tracker that was believed to debut alongside the Galaxy S24 (review) didn't make it. Instead, the wearable is expected to be introduced in the coming weeks after it was recently spotted with its vital specifications and battery life.

Last year, Samsung's Galaxy Fit 3 leaked multiple times, with the tracker's bigger touch display and updated design fully revealed. This time, the device is seen on Samsung's store (via Gadgets & Wearables), suggesting an imminent announcement.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3's new look

Looking at the official images, the Galaxy Fit 3 does receive a longer and larger touch display, which is said to measure 1.6 inches across diagonally in a new aspect ratio–a notable increase from the 1.1-inch screen estate of the Galaxy Fit 2 (review). The frame is also rounder with an integrated button on the right. Beneath the device lies what looks like an updated array of sensors that is tipped to feature an accurate heart rate monitor with support for a wider number of workouts.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 fitness tracker
Samsung's Galaxy Fit 3 is shown in green and orange variants. / © Gadgets & Wearables

More interestingly, the fitness tracker is shown to carry a quick-release button to attach or detach the wristbands, similar to the Galaxy Watch 6 (review) and previous Samsung smartwatch models. It also revealed the device will arrive in gray, silver, and pink cases while bands will be available in dark green and orange hues, although there could be other options at launch.

While it's difficult to notice, the Galaxy Fit 3 features some space for a microphone. So, it is safe to say that it may support voice commands through an assistant or perhaps Bluetooth calling.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 fitness tracker
Samsung's Galaxy Fit 3 features a quick-release button for attaching straps or bands. / © Gadgets & Wearables

The dimensions and weight of the Galaxy Fit 3 were also listed. The wearable measures 93×24×9.5 mm and weighs around 21.4 grams (0.75 oz), which is average for a fitness tracker but considerably much lighter than the smallest Galaxy Watch 6 variant. 

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 battery life and charging

Samsung provided some insights into the battery life of the Galaxy Fit 3 as well. It is impressive to know the device can last up to 13 days or almost two weeks between charges and slightly less than the Galaxy Fit 2. However, it's unclear whether this rating is for modest use. Lastly, there are visible connectors that should manage the charging of the tracker via a custom charging base.

There are no words yet on when the Galaxy Fit 3 will be announced. With it being available in selected regional Samsung stores already, the South Koreans could launch it soon.

Source: Gadgets & Wearables

