Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review: best to date, but not perfect

While they could have gone unnoticed alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Note 20, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live stood out with their innovative bean-shaped design. They are also the first true wireless headphones with ANC from the South Korean manufacturer. Here is my complete review for NextPit.

What I I like about the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live...

Their original and surprisingly ergonomic design

The design of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is their best asset. They look like earrings and their case is reminiscent of a jewelry box.

I hate to attribute the design of each consumer electronics product such as headphones or smartwatches to those of Apple offerings, although they tend to dominate such markets and have set certain trends over the years.

So no, Apple did not invent the cotton swab shape that almost all true wireless headphones have adopted since 2017. On that note, however, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are a breath of fresh air. The only other example I have in mind of a somewhat innovative design in this market would be the Libratone Track Air+ and their "wing" shape which would definitely turn heads.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live hold surprisingly well in place despite their bean-shaped design. / © NextPit

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live adopt an open-fit format, i.e. not in-ear. But in terms of feel, I'd say they're close to semi-in-the-ear, yet they still fit very snugly into the ear canal. And contrary to what their strange design might suggest, they fit very well.

What I hate about the open fit design is the constant fear of losing an earpiece at the slightest touch. I was impressed that at no time whatsoever have I ever felt that way with Galaxy Buds Live. They're also very discreet once they have lodged themselves onto the ear concha, courtesy of the 5.6-gram weight of each earpiece.

You hardly feel the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live once they're in your ears. / © NextPit

The set that I received for review came in Mystic Black which I found to be very classy, as did the carrying case with its solid hinge and compact design. The only snag was that the shiny, metallic coating on the Galaxy Buds Live proved to be a nasty fingerprint magnet.

And fingerprints are what you're going to leave behind in order to make full use of the Buds' touch controls. The touch controls take on a very classic format, but that is not a bad thing either since it is also very comprehensive. Sensitive enough to react well to your touch under most circumstances, you will rarely find yourself experiencing false positives.

But the funniest thing about the Live Buds is this: I could see several of my fellow reviewers, of whom I won't name, inventing a past life as an ENT by bringing up matters concerning the bass that is integrated into the loudspeaker, "and is placed behind the tragus (small protrusion at the entrance of the ear canal) and the antitragus (the opposite rim)."I found these pseudo-scientific explanations a wee bit too much, but still really funny.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live's case exudes a very premium look and is, above all, compact. / © NextPit

Solid battery life

Samsung announced six hours of listening time with a 60 mAh battery inside of each earpiece. And, it's rare enough to take note that the manufacturer managed to go beyond what it promised (unlike its smartphones). I used the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in a mixed manner, where I listened with ANC turned on and managed a number of calls for five hours at my office hours and a couple of hours during my commute, in addition to more audio time back home.

With seven hours of use on average per day, I systematically exceeded the promised six hours of battery life. Coupled with the three full charges that the charging case carries, you can last close to 28 hours before having to plug them into the USB-C power adapter.

Charging is pretty fast and it takes just more than 20 minutes to charge the Buds Live to 50% battery capacity. In order to achieve a full charge, it would require approximately an hour and a half. This is more than acceptable in terms of performance when compared to current market standards.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have a more than respectable battery life of over seven hours. / © NextPit

Like the Samsung Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+, the Galaxy Buds Live are also compatible with inductive charging. The battery level of the headphones and the case will be indicated by small LEDs, but it is possible to obtain information about the charge level via the companion application.

Efficient microphones and hands-free car kit

The voice pickup quality indoors is very good when it comes to this pair of true wireless headphones. The signal is clean and the voice is not muffled. The timbre is constant, and you can be sure that your discussions will be completely intelligible.

When outdoors, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are very good at filtering out wind noise. It's a tour de force that I can only applaud because many manufacturers promise this aspect without ever delivering on the expected performance.

On the other hand, voices take a hit in a very polluted sound environment. The software processing of the three microphones in each earphone tends to attenuate the voice, just as an HDR or night mode would smooth a picture to limit digital noise (badum-tsh!).

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are very effective for making calls and handling endless video meetings in the office.