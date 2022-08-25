Ultra-cheap: Samsung Galaxy A04 launched with a 50MP camera

The most affordable Samsung Galaxy A smartphone is getting an early refresh. Samsung's Galaxy A04 is the successor to last year's Galaxy A03s and A03, but unfortunately there are only a few notable changes that have been made. While those who are looking for a yearly upgrade might be disappointed, the cheap pricing of the Galaxy A04 might still attract some users.

Samsung's Galaxy A04 gets a new and better 50MP main camera.

RAM and on-board memory on the Galaxy A04 are bigger.

Samsung has yet to reveal the pricing of the Galaxy A04.

At the front is a familiar 6.5-inch LCD screen that comes with an HD+ resolution and V shaped notch. The bottom bezel and overall thickness remain the same too. Samsung managed to slightly reduce the weight of the Galaxy A04 by a few grams. It's on the back where the design iteration is most distinguishable, thanks to the flushed and cleaner dual camera module.

Specs difference of Galaxy A04 and A03

In terms of camera, Samsung is generous enough to throw in a 50MP main shooter paired with the same 2MP depth sensor and LED flash. It is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30 fps. The 5MP front facing snapper sitting at the center is also unchanged. In addition, battery capacity is untouched at 5000 mAh. The same goes for the array of connectivity like 4G LTE and Bluetooth 5.0.

Powering the Galaxy A04 is an unnamed octa-core processor. It is safe to assume that the chipset that houses the CPU could be one of Samsung's Exynos Octa platforms, or possibly, the same Unisoc processor found from the Galaxy Tab A7 (2022). Surprisingly, Samsung is dropping the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB base model in favor of 4 GB and 64 GB model option. The on-board storage is expandable with up to 1 TB microSD.

Samsung's Galaxy A04 colors / © Screenshot by NextPit / Samsung

New to the Android 12 powered Samsung Galaxy A04 are copper, white, and green colors. The pricing is yet to be revealed by Samsung. Conversely, the Galaxy A03 retailed for $120 when it was unveiled in 2021. The new Galaxy A04 could be offered with a carrier plan but at a cheaper price once it is available.