Samsung to finally remove the pointless depth sensor from its smartphones

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Camera
© NextPit

Samsung could finally ditch the not so useful depth sensor from its smartphones, at least for the Galaxy A series. The company is expected to equip its upcoming mid-range trio with just three cameras based on a fresh report from South Korea.

TL;DR

  • Samsung will abandon the depth sensing camera from its Galaxy devices starting next year.
  • The Galaxy A24, A34, and A54 will be launched with a triple cam setup.
  • More brands could also remove not only the depth but also the macro camera.

To date, only a few manufacturers still utilize a depth sensor on their camera phones. You would find the aforementioned sensor mostly from entry-level smartphones that need fancy gimmicks of having multiple cameras. It's a surprise that Samsung has been keeping the ill-fated optics for its mid-range lineup.

According to The Elec, Samsung's Galaxy A24, A34, and A54 models will arrive with triple-camera module next year. The report suggests each shooter will sport a main wide camera, a secondary ultra-wide, and lastly a macro sensor. Specifically, all these Galaxy A snappers are said to take advantage of either a 50MP or 48MP primary camera.

Nothing Phone 1 camera
Nothing Phone 1 with a dual-camera / © NextPit

The recent move ultimately makes way for Samsung to follow prominent brands such as Google on their Google Pixel 6 that rely on dual cameras and software tricky in producing bokeh-rich images instead of cramming an extra component. Even the new startup brand Nothing has recently launched its Nothing Phone (1) with just two cameras.

Additionally, the removal of depth camera could also mean that more brands will likely abandon another ineffective type of sensor, which is the macro. Noticeably, only non-flagship smartphones are still using it, especially from Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Oppo. Regardless, it seems that we could soon see it replaced by a telephoto or periscope camera.

What's your opinion on having multiple cameras on a smartphone? Do you think these extra sensors are just for gimmicks? Let us hear your answers.

Via: GSMArena Source: TheElec

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
