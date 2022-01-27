Samsung: Android updates even faster in the future?

Samsung is increasingly becoming a model student when it comes to Android updates for its Galaxy smartphones . Now, it is apparently planning a strategy change that could ensure even faster updates, at least in Europe.

TL;DR

According to a report, Samsung plans to do without country-specific versions for firmware updates in Europe.

The Europe-wide standardized code is all ready to be used for the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy A53, A33, and A13.

The smartphone giant Samsung is increasingly becoming the industry leader in Android updates. In 2021, they announced that they would not only provide Android updates for three years, but also offer security updates for many models for four years. And now Samsung users in Europe can hope for faster updates.

Uniform firmware for Europe

As Galaxy Club reports, Samsung has restructured its update policy and wants to do away with the CSC firmware (Country Specific Code) in favor of a uniform code for Europe in the future. Currently, we have to deal with the fact that an update is already distributed in other European countries, but we often have to wait for weeks.

Samsung already uses the EUX code for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 / © NextPit

For the sake of completeness, it should be mentioned here that Samsung has already set out in this direction with the first devices. Starting with the Galaxy A52 and followed by the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldables, the company has already gone for this unified firmware.

So now they want to expand this course significantly and change all upcoming models - the report mentions the new Galaxy models of the A and S class, respectively - to the unified EUX code. Galaxy Club has already been able to verify this for the S22 series as well as the A13, A33 and A53.

The advantage of this standardization is obvious: If Samsung does not have to work country-specifically, it saves time - and we benefit from faster updates. The bottom line is that this could also speed things up beyond Europe if less staff is tied up for too many firmware versions.

Will we really get faster updates?

Only time will tell. The European updates to Android 12 were delivered a tiny bit later for Samsung's foldables than in other regions. This could be because the new system still has to get used to it - or because Samsung checks more thoroughly before rolling out the updates to numerous users all at once.

Sam Mobile has another exciting thought about this. They say:

Furthermore, reducing the number of CSC firmware versions could allow customers in more countries to participate in early beta programs for future updates.

More participants in the beta programs would go hand in hand with a greater likelihood of being able to find and work out any bugs more quickly. This would also suggest that Samsung could pick up the pace for future updates of its One UI. That's fine with us!

But such plans can only go so far. Samsung is notoriously using different hardware for different regions in their devices. This translates to a minimum imposed fragmentation of two software versions, one for the Snapdragon and one for the Exynos variant.

What do you think about Samsung's course? Are the South Koreans on the right track, or do you have problems with the update policy? Let us know in the comments.