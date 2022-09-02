Qualcomm at IFA 2022: Meta partnership and more announced

Qualcomm announces a far-reaching partnership with Meta at I FA 2022 . The chip manufacturer may thus secure a product category that will experience a major boom in the next few years. In addition to Mark Zuckerberg, managers from Bose and Samsung also spoke at the event.

If you use an Android smartphone, it is quite likely that this article was just processed by a Snapdragon SoC from Qualcomm. However, at IFA 2022, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon revealed some plans on how the company wants to secure its position as market leader in the future.

Bose announced it will unveil new products on September 7! / © NextPit

Probably the biggest investment in Qualcomm's future is its long-standing partnership with Meta, which they even had Mark Zuckerberg join via live stream. The Metaverse is supposed to connect a billion people in the next ten years and at the same time open up an industry worth billions. Zuckerberg's meta requires hardware, and it is precisely for this that Qualcomm will be producing important components in the future.

Affiliate offer Your way into the Metaverse: Meta Quest 2

In addition to chipsets and 5G modems, Qualcomm will also provide technologies for artificial intelligence. AI technologies, says Amon, are the key to making devices more compact and intelligent. At the same time, the battery life of portable devices could be extended. So to bring the VR glasses-based Metaverse to the people under Zuckerberg's plans, Qualcomm's technologies could be really useful.

News from Bose and own car event

Live at IFA, Amon also brought Bose CEO Lila Snyder and Samsung's Dr. Won-Joon Cho on stage. Cho reaffirmed how important Qualcomm's SoCs are to the Galaxy ecosystem and Samsung's smartphones in particular. Another indication that Samsung will replace its own Exynos SoCs with Snapdragon chips in the long run.

Lila Snyder, on the other hand, was supposed to give Amon some spontaneous product advice during the conference. Which Bose device is currently her favorite in the Bose lineup—Snyder could not answer this question directly. That's because it was a previously unannounced product that Bose will show to the global public via live stream on September 7.

Bose announced it will unveil new products on September 7! / © NextPit

It may be new Bluetooth headphones, after all, both Sony and Sennheiser have unveiled new products in recent months. So if you don't like Sony's WH-1000XM5 and Sennheiser's Momentum 4 Wireless, keep your ears open next week!

The fact that I have already arrived at other companies already shows: Qualcomm's press conference was not groundbreaking. However, there might be more exciting news on September 22. Because for this date, they announced another Qualcomm event for the automotive sector.

Should we head to New York for the automotive event, or are Qualcomm's announcements boring for you? Let us know in the comments!