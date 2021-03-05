Poll of the week: What features do you want on Android 12?

By now you very well know that Android 12 is still in a very early stage of development. Since the developer preview is already out, we already have a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming operating system. While it is already possible to test some of the features of Android 12, there is no denying that access to Android 12 is still very limited. And it was with this in mind that came the idea of the poll for this week. Yes, we have a weekly poll now!

For those interested in getting to know Android 12 up close, we did publish a detailed article that talks about the known features of Android 12 in fair detail. But in case you are in a hurry, here's a brief lowdown anyway.

When it comes to system updates and security status, Google has implemented Android Runtime (ART) as a Project Mainline module to speed up the process of updating the system and security patches via Google Play. While this project was launched with Android 10, it is only now that most Google's partners started using it to ensure faster delivery of system and device driver updates. Android 12 is likely to expedite this process even further. Samsung is one of the beneficiaries of this approach and recently announced four years of security updates for new phones.

In addition to security, Android 12 will bring a feature that has long been desired by the community: Improving the user experience of sharing your Wi-Fi login and password. In the next version of the OS, it will be possible to quickly share login data with someone close to you through Nearby Share, you just need both devices to have the technology enabled. I've tested it and it's a piece of cake!

Finally, something I've wanted since I first bought the Nexus 7 tablet ( a device I have to this day) is to see Android optimized for different devices. Smart TV, tablet and foldable smartphones are at the top of this list and Google promises to pay attention to this in Android 12. Anyone who has ever tried reading the New York Times on an iPad and an Android tablet know very well what I'm talking about. So go Google, go, go!

Besides security, updates, user experience and app ecosystem, there is of course a lot more to Google's bill. However, today our attention is on you and not the search giant. So we want to know: what would you like to see in the next version of Android?

Take part in this week's poll and share with the NextPit community what would make Android a better operating system for you.

What would you like to see in the next version of Android? Better integrated application ecosystem

Improvements to Security (Play Store)

More privacy options

Optimized user experience

Better UI customizations

Faster system updates

More intuitive smart connections

Optimization of battery usage

