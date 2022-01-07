Poll of the week: The NextPit Community's crystal ball for 2022

We dare to take a look into the crystal ball with you. In our survey of the week, we want to know what do you expect for this year. Which smartphone trends will be set, which manufacturers will win, and which are in danger of failing? Prove yourself as a fortune teller and be our oracle for 2022!

The first week of the new year is almost behind us and our first survey of 2022 is coming up. So it's only fitting that we ask you to act as our tech oracle today. What will be the trends of the year, which manufacturers will particularly inspire or disappoint? You tell us!

As usual, we will present you with the results on Monday, but the results will still be important afterwards: At the end of the year, when we wait once again for a new chapter and find out whether the NextPit community had the right instinct - or not.

The big smartphone trends of 2022

12 months ago, you could maybe hope a little bit that rollables would be the next trend. They weren't, as we now know. Wacky cameras, such as the microscope cam in the Oppo Find X3 Pro, didn't develop into a trend either. Even if it celebrates a small revival in the Realme GT 2 Pro.

But what do you think could be the trend for 2022? Polish your crystal ball again and take a deep look: Will it finally be rollable displays? Will sustainability be the dominant theme? Decide on one (or more) of the options in the survey, or tell us your idea in the comments:

Which company will shape the year?

It is quite possible that 2022 will be similar to last year in terms of manufacturers: A lot of eyes will be on Samsung, which should cause a lot of buzz with both the Galaxy S22 series and the new Foldables. Apple can also hope for undivided attention in the September-October timeframe with the new generation of the iPhone.

In addition, Chinese manufacturers like Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Realme will try to make an even bigger impact outside of China. For Huawei, Nokia, and a few more, it will probably be more of a struggle to stay relevant at all. Take another look into your crystal ball: Which company do you think will perform better this year and perhaps even cause a surprise in a positive sense? You are welcome to name several candidates again.

Which company will disappoint?

I still have a third question for you, then we're done for today. Because when a company has twelve months to shine, there are of course many opportunities to fail. So listen to yourself one last time. Which company do you think will fall short of expectations in 2022? The answer options are exactly the same as for the second question, and you're welcome to choose several again!

Well, that brings us to the end. I'm looking forward to your answers and, to be honest, I'm even more excited about the end of the year. Then we'll find out if the NextPit Community has done a good job as fortune-tellers. As always, we'd like to thank you for taking part of our poll and, as you know, we'll have the results at the start of the week on Monday!