Poco announced a new generation of its F family for 2024. Keeping the tradition of previous models, the F6 Pro and F6 duo offer strong performance with modern flagship processors, with improved cameras over its predecessors. Keep reading to find out more about both phones.

Both models target offering the best performance for the money, with near-flagship performance for usually half the price (or less). But a first look at the phones suggests they made fewer compromises this time to reach that price/performance sweet spot.

The Poco F6 Pro brings Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, used in almost all flagship phones in 2023, and should still offer top-notch performance for games, photo processing, and even future AI features. It will be paired with 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256, 512 or 1024 GB of fast UFS 4.0 storage.

The Poco F6 Pro expands the camera module in an interesting way. / © Poco

On board the Poco F6 comes a new chip, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which is an intriguing balance of CPU cores from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with the GPU cores used on the 8 Gen 2. In the memory department, we find 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256 or 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Both phones come with 6.67-inch AMOLED panels, with a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth animations, high peak brightness levels: 4000 nits for the F6 Pro and 2400 nits for the F6. Another difference is the native resolution, with the F6 Pro at 3200 × 1440 and the F6 at a slightly lower 2712 × 1220.

The batteries on both phones have a 5000 mAh capacity, but the F6 Pro features faster charging, with up to 120 W of power from the included adapter. The standard Poco F6 tops at 90 W, paired with the modern 4 nm chips, both should offer more than a day of battery life.

Poco seems really proud of using the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. / © Poco

Poco is promising a strong upgrade in the camera department for both phones, with upgraded 50-megapixel sensors for the main camera. As usual, the F6 Pro sports a bigger sensor for more light sensitivity in both day and night shots, but Poco seems proud of the Sony IMX882 sensor on the F6. Ultra-wide photos are taken with a more modest 8-megapixel sensor in both models, and the F6 Pro features an additional camera, but it is the typical 2 MP macro camera that is usually barely useful, let’s see…

Different from other models in Poco’s lineup, the new phones should not have Redmi twins outside China, despite being identical to the China-exclusive Redmi K70 and Turbo 3 (links in Chinese).

The new Poco F6 series is available at a low price from May 23rd to May 30th on Mi.com:

Poco F6 Pro:

Colors: Black, White

Black, White Configurations and Prices: 12 GB + 256 GB: €579.90 (Approx. $635) (Early Bird: €499.90 / Approx. $545) 12 GB + 512 GB: €629.90 (Approx. $690) (Early Bird: €549.90 / Approx. $605) 16 GB + 1 TB: €699.90 (Approx. $770) (Early Bird: €599.90 / Approx. $660)



Poco F6: