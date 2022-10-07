Oppo Reno 9 (Pro) might fail as a Samsung Galaxy A54 alternative

The Oppo Reno 8 series was globally unveiled a few months ago. And now, Oppo is already planning to announce a successor to its midrange smartphone lineup , which is the Reno 9 (Pro). Confusingly, the pair could end up as a downgrade in hardware based on the initial specs shared by a leaker.

TL;DR

Oppo's Reno 9 Pro (Plus) might get a step-down processor.

The series could share design to the OnePlus 10R.

Oppo is planned to launch the Reno 9 series in November.

A prolific tipster named Digital Station, alleges that the Reno 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ will share processors to their predecessors. Particularly, the Reno 9 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset similarly found on the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. Furthermore, the Reno 9 Pro+ model is believed to boast a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

Oppo Reno 9 (Pro) cameras to rival the Galaxy A53

The source also adds that the standard Reno 9 Pro could feature a 64MP main camera while the plus model gets 50MP. It's unclear if both sensors will offer advantages over the current camera module of the Reno 8 Pro. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy A53 rocks a 64MP sensor, which Oppo could utilize.

On the brighter side of things, the entire Reno 9 is expected to benefit from the new fast charging standard in China called UFCS (Universal Fast Charging Specification). In addition, Oppo's Reno 9 is rumored to get a refresh design shared with the OnePlus 10R.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 10T 5G Can't wait for the Oppo Reno 9? Get the OnePlus 10T powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. To device database

Doubtful Oppo Reno 9 specs

All these hard-to-believe details point out that Oppo's Reno 9 will be a toned-down version of the Reno 8 in terms of processing speed. However, these specs are referred to the Chinese variants of the Reno 9 Pro. It is possible that Oppo would offer better hardware for the global version. Likewise, we suggest taking these with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy A53's quad camera setup with 64MP as main sensor / © NextPit

There are no additional details provided regarding the pricing of the Oppo Reno 9 lineup yet. More importantly, Oppo is scheduled to launch the Reno 9 starting in China next month with no definite availability for other markets. But the device could go head-to-head against the upcoming Galaxy A54 and Google Pixel 6a in terms of value.

What are your thoughts of Oppo using previous chipsets in its Reno 9? Let us hear your sentiment in the comment section.